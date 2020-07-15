People of Siskiyou County, are you satisfied with our current representatives?

Would you recommend a financial planner that did nothing for you but earned himself large commissions or a home inspector who missed lots of big problems with the house you just bought?

This is what our current representatives are doing to us. Doug LaMalfa, Brian Dahle and Megan Dahle are telling us their voting is protecting us from big government. The facts from current and past voting data shows that Doug LaMalfa voted for his corporate and special interest donors 82% of the time (govtrack.us), Brian Dahle, 76% (legiscan.com/CA) and Megan Dahle 50% of the time in her first 6 months in office (legiscan.CA).

We are being screwed by them. Why do we keep sending LaMalfa and the Dahles back to Washington and Sacramento? Haven’t we learned anything? Are we afraid to change?

Sometimes we have to step out of our comfort zones and go with something new. Audrey Denney, Elizabeth Betancourt and Pamela Swartz are our best choices to bring us into the future. They don’t accept corporate and special interest money so they will truly represent just us. They don’t have to please out of district corporations. Their campaign funding comes mostly from district people. We can trust them to do what is best for us. They don’t play political games. They will always have our backs. It’s definitely time for a change. We need to embrace the future because the past is doing nothing for us.

Tom Laurent

Yreka