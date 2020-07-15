At the Executive Committee meeting held July 8, action was taken to recommend to the Chamber Board of Directors at their next meeting on July 15 to formally cancel the event for 2020.

Weed’s traditional Carnevale won’t happen this summer for the first time in 66 years.

The Board of Directors for the Weed Chamber of Commerce formally announced over the weekend the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Originally set for July 9 through July 12, the Chamber Board deferred the event in May to August 14 through 16, with the hope the state would be fully re-opened at that time, according to a press release from the chamber.

At the Executive Committee meeting held July 8, action was taken to recommend to the Chamber Board of Directors at their next meeting on July 15 to formally cancel the event for 2020.

“It was our hope to be able to offer a down-sized version of Carnevale, keeping the softball, horseshoe, and bocce tournaments,” said Weed Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Richard Dinges. “But as we are only in Stage 2 of re-opening, we felt it in the best interest for the health and safety of our community to cancel the event and focus our energy on other community efforts at this time.”