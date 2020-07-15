It was a dark and dreary night. Maybe it was dark and stormy. I seem to remember it was raining! I had just walked, climbed might be a better word. Outside it looked like somebody, God maybe, had thrown a blanket over the world. My grandmother would have said that it was “dark as GYPT.” Egypt – I think.

I had been in the basement for about two hours, it was 8:20 now. My favorite professor had assigned me to write a detailed paper about the role of Anastas Mikoyan. Bet you don’t know who he was. He was a Soviet “politik” – a party stalwart. A short stocky Armenian. Tough as nails. He survived the Revolution, the famines, World War II, the purges and outlived Stalin. He helped carry the casket of Lenin in 1924 and was the Soviet representative to the funeral of John Kennedy in 1963. At the United Nations, where he served as ambassador for several years, he was known as “Comrade Nyet.” Like I said, he was tough. He died in 1978.

I had really worked hard on the subject – books, microfiche (that should tell you how long ago this happened), and had taken lots of notes. The professor was my favorite but he gave me the hardest and most obscure topics. He once assigned me a paper on a revolution in Yemen. I think it was because I was the only one who could find Yemen on the map. He expected so much of me. I would never disappoint him.

Now, I needed to get to the dorm. The library closed at 9 and it was 15 minutes away. The place was almost empty. The cleaning staff was coming in. I was unsure about leaving. It was raining really hard. Still, I did not want to ruin my beige Papallo shoes. They would be ruined! My mother would kill me. She had bought them for me on the understanding I would never wear them in bad weather.

I was just about ready to make a dash for it. A figure appeared at my side. There stood Jerry McKenzie. Jerry was a grad student in chemistry. I saw him every once in a while. I would like to say he was never my boyfriend. Never, never!

What he was, was my personal guardian angel. He always seemed to appear when I needed somebody. If I fell on the snow and ice of Boone, he was there to pick me up. I dropped a loaded tray in the cafeteria, Jerry picked it up. Flunk a test, Jerry would be there to console me. I never knew how he found me.

I had first met Jerry at a graduate student mixer, a dry mixer. Watauga County was dry as was the rest of the state. It turned out that Jerry and his chemistry friends made booze in the basement of the science building. They invited a group of us down for a drink. We figured it was high class moonshine. When we got there you had to pay for your drink. You had a choice – you could kiss a graduate student or you could hold the snake.

The biology department kept a couple of snakes in the basement. I was not really afraid of snakes. My grandmother had a pet snake, it followed her around outside and liked to be rubbed. So, I held the snake. The snake was beautiful, dry and had no hands, unlike the grad students.

Some friends and I went down there about once a month. That was the only time I saw Jerry, except when he was rescuing me.

There stood Jerry wearing a raincoat and carrying one of those big golf umbrellas. In one hand he held a yellow slicker and in the other, I swear, rain boots. I was very happy to see him. I asked how he had known where I was. He said that he just figured it out. I donned the rain gear and he walked me to my dorm. I thanked him profusely. He kissed me on the forehead and left.

I lost track of Jerry after we graduated. I have missed him over the years. We all need a guardian angel sometime. I have never figured why he was so attached to me. Was he just a nice guy? Was he a stalker? Was he in love with me? I just don’t know.

