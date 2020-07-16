COVID-19's widely rising in California, but only certain counties end up on the state's watch list. How counties get on – and off – that list.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations are on the rise across California and statewide there are more coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Unit beds.

California's testing positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive for coronavirus from all tests conducted and a key indicator of community spread — is also going up.

Those are some of the factors that state officials consider when determining which California counties land on the state's coronavirus watch list.

Once a county gets flagged, significant restrictions kick in.

On July 1, Newsom had ordered many counties experiencing troubling coronavirus case growth to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.

On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide, to all of California's 58 counties.

He also imposed additional restrictions on parts of the state with rising numbers — including the heavily populated counties of Los Angeles and San Diego — that have remained on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days. In those counties, indoor worship services are no longer allowed, while gyms, hair salons, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries were also required to either shift their operations outdoors or immediately close.

Siskiyou County is subject to the state's bar shutdown and indoor dining closure order. But, like in other small, rural areas, Siskiyoiu is not among the counties that must also close gyms, churches and hair salons, indoor shopping centers and offices of businesses not deemed critical.

Going forward, any other county that is placed on the watch list will be subject to those more extensive restrictions.

What 31 counties are on the watch list in California?

On Wednesday, there were 31 counties on the monitoring list, according to the state's official COVID-19 site.

Alameda

Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

What lands a county on the watch list?

Five indicators factor in. However, the state on its website does not give specific indicator rates for counties that are within range of its benchmarks, including for Siskiyoiu County.

The factors determining whether a county is placed on the state's watch list include:

Case rate and testing positivity rate

A COVID-19 case rate of 100 or more per 100,000 residents over a two-week period exceeds the state's threshold. Alternatively, a case rate of more than 25, plus a testing positivity rate of 8% or greater, also exceeds the state's benchmark.

On Wednesday, Imperial County in Southern California reported the state's highest case rate — 408.6 — and greatest testing positivity rate — 17.8.

With a population of about 28,000 residents, the North State's Glenn County is on the watch list, with a case rate of 143.1 and a testing positivity rate of 11.2 on Wednesday.

Siskiyou County reported a 1.3% positivity rate on Wednesday, while Shasta County reported a 2.2% testing positivity rate on Wednesday, while Shasta County reported 2.2%. Neither county was on the state's watch list that day.

Increasing hospitalization

More than a 10% increase in COVID-19-hospitalized patients over a three-day average. However, counties with an average of under 20 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the past 3 days are not considered to have met the increasing hospitalization criteria.

Merced County topped this list on Wednesday, with a 32.4% increase. Placer County was next, with a 31.4% increase.

Limited hospital capacity - ICU beds, ventilators

This category looks at either the percentage of available ICU hospital beds or the percentage of available ventilators. With ICU bed availability, anything under 20% falls short of the state's benchmark.

Kings County is listed at having 0% of ICU beds available. Sacramento County had 13.7%, while Merced at 15% and Placer had 18.1% on Wednesday.

The percentage of available ventilators is also considered, with under 25% falling short of the state's benchmark. All counties had met this recommendation as of Wednesday, state data shows.

Siskiyou County reported a 100% of ventilators were available on Wednesday, along with 63% of ICU beds.

Shasta County reported 67% of ventilators and 28% of ICU beds were available on Wednesday.

Once a county on the watch list meets the state's threshold for three days, it will be removed from monitoring list, the state health department said.

"CDPH continues to monitor all counties’ data and if a county does not meet threshold following the same process above, they will go back onto the monitoring list," the state added.

Even if Siskiyou County fell short on one of the state's five requirements, counties must be included on the watch list for three days before action is taken.

"So, if we have just a super-unusual day, it doesn’t just automatically dump you on the watch list," said Kerri Schuette, spokeswoman for Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency. She said the 14-day average for the COVID-19 case rate and positivity rate is in place "to give a more accurate picture of where we are."

COVID-19 alert levels are another set of local data that are considered, said Schuette.

"Now we're at a level 2 for diseases status and disease control and a level 3 for the health care system," she said on Tuesday. The highest rating is level 4, indicating a widespread outbreak with many undetected cases.

"At this time, we are certainly watching carefully," said Schuette. "We are not at immediate risk of being on the watch list but these things change very, very quickly. If we have one big outbreak, that changes things significantly. So, we definitely wouldn't feel comfortable saying we're totally out of the woods ... every day has new surprises in store for us."