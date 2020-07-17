Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed two more Ridgecrest residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon Thursday.

Inyokern has recorded one more positive case, while Trona’s numbers have remained the same.

The Kern County Public Health website shows that Ridgecrest has 21 cases and 11 recoveries, while Inyokern has three cases and two recoveries.

“We are getting a tremendous amount of lab reports that just all of a sudden hit hard. And so, we are behind,” said Kern County Director of Public Health Matt Constantine during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

“We are hopeful [the websites] will match soon.”

Read Saturday’s edition featuring more from Constantine.