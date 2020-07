Drug arrest and vandalism and trespassing reports

6:40 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:33 False Alarms

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:48 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:10 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Cypress Ln. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:34 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. Disposition: Unfounded.

4:15 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:23 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on S. Eighth St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:16 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:20 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on S. Eighth St. Disposition: Completed.

5:27 Animal Control

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed.

7:05 Trespassing

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

7:06 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Officer initiated activity at Topper's Motel, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:45 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:03 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. Disposition: Arrest Made.