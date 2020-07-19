VICTORVILLE — A woman was found dead in a motel room here Friday morning and homicide investigators have not identified a suspect.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials in a statement Saturday said deputies believe a "struggle" occurred inside the room prior to her death.

Sheriff’s officials identified the woman as Lori Lynn Kyler, a 50-year-old transient.

Kyler’s body was found in a motel room, in the 15400 block of Park Avenue East, after deputies responded just before 10:45 a.m.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate, and Sheriff’s officials said they are attempting to identify a suspect.

When asked who filed the initial report, Sheriff’s spokesperson Jodi Miller said "no additional information is available for release."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Josh Guerry at 909-387-3589.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7436 or visit www.WeTip.com.

