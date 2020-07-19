Traffic accident, DUI arrests

6:26 False Alarms

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

7:18 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Officer initiated activity at Gas Company Rd/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:47 Animal Control

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:27 Trespassing

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:54 Theft under $50

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:37 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:47 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Sixth Av/E St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:36 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Supply Rw, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:48 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:48 Civil Matter

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:21 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:21 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:41 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:37 Annoying Phone Calls

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. Disposition: No Action Taken.





