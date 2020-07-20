VICTORVILLE — A 13-year-old who was reported missing after going on a bicycle ride Sunday afternoon was found Monday and is safe, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said Tobias Justin Chilton had been missing since about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, when he told his father he was going around the neighborhood.

Chilton’s father, according to Sheriff’s officials, went looking for him after about 30 minutes and found his bike "a couple of blocks" from the family’s home on Luna Road.

Sheriff’s officials said Chilton could have been picked up by a family member and dropped him off at Hook Park and deputies, a K-9 unit and aviation personnel conducted an "extensive" search of the area Sunday.