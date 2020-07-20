All told, the 52 recipients in Siskiyou received millions in relief funds to keep employees on staff and sustain other aspects of their operation, the U.S. Small Business Administration reported Monday.

SISKIYOU COUNTY – More than 50 businesses and nonprofits in Siskiyou were among the 4.9 million recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans of at least $150,000 that have been handed out by the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All told, the 52 recipients in Siskiyou received millions in relief funds to keep employees on staff and sustain other aspects of their operation, the U.S. Small Business Administration reported Monday.

Receiving between $1 and $2 million in PPP funding were the Karuk Tribe’s Rain Rock Casino; the telecommunication equipment repair business Shasta Consulting Group in Yreka; Stateline Farms in Dorris; and Steve DeClerck Enterprises, which owns several fast food restaurants in Siskiyou County.

A variety of other local businesses received more than $150,000 in loan funding, including farms, non-profits, construction companies, logging companies and restaurants.

SBA officials released a list of businesses and nonprofits that received a PPP loan of at least $150,000. The list did not specifically state how much each borrower received, rather the loan-level data was broken down into five categories:

$150,000-$350,000

$350,000-$1 million

$1 million-$2 million

$2 million-$5 million

$5 million to $10 million.

No Siskiyou County companies took out loans more than $2 million.

Per the SBA, more than 2,000 jobs were retained in Siskiyou County due to the PPP loans. Some of the borrowers left blank the number of jobs retained.

Bear Track Holdings LLC, which is based in Redding and is the parent company of Black Bear Diner, received loans of between $5 million and $10 million, the among the largest amounts in Redding.

Like many restaurants, Black Diner was hit hard when stay-at-home orders were issued across the country. The chain has nearly 140 location in 14 states – the first of which was established in Mount Shasta in 1995.

“While Black Bear Diner has grown consistently for years, our business during the pandemic fell by approximately 90%,” CEO Anita Adams. “The PPP funds allowed us to minimize any layoffs and begin to re-hire. We have 82 independent franchise locations operated by small business owners and we have a responsibility to ensure their continuity of services.”

Other notable businesses and nonprofits in Siskiyou County to receive PPP funds:

• McCloud Healthcare Clinic, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Mt. Shasta Ambulance, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Personnel Preference ($350,000-$1 million)

• Shasta Forest Products ($350,000-$1 million)

• Shasta View Estates ($350,000-$1 million)

• Siskiyou Development Company, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Solano’s, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Wholesale Solar, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Berryvale, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• Cal-Ore Produce, Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

• G&G Hardware ($150,000-$350,000)

• Great Northern Services ($350,000-$1 million)

• Sousa Ready Mix LLC ($350,000-$1 million)

• Sparky’s Landing Inc. ($350,000-$1 million)

The PPP loans will be forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

Earlier this month, NPR reported that restaurants, automobile dealers and lawyers were among the top borrowers of PPP money.

Three out of every four new vehicle dealers took out a PPP loan between $150,000 and $10 million, Automotive News reported.

Meanwhile, businesses across the country wonder if the government will approve another COVID relief package. The White House and Congress have talked about another round of recovery money to lift up the economy.

David Benda covers business, development, and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding.