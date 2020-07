Vandalism report, brandishing a weapon arrest

7:13 False Alarms

Occurred on Cypress Ln. Disposition: Completed.

7:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:41 Brandishing Weapon

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:57 Animal Control

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.



8:03 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Roger Miller Insurance on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:03 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:48 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Loma Vista Av.Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

2:58 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Loma Vista Av, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

313 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:57 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Stokes Ln. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:52 False Alarms

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

5:58 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:52 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. N alley. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Best Western Plus Taft Inn on S. Sixth St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Crystal St, South Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:58 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:49 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:59 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at United Security Bank, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.