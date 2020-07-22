Event will be held Aug. 21 on college YouTube channel

Taft College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for graduates from fall 2019 and spring and summer 2020.

The ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug.21 on the West Kern Community College District YouTube channel.

All candidates have been asked to submit professional photos for inclusion in a video tribute to their hard-fought accomplishments during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The TC faculty has been asked to create personal video messages by department that to inspire the Class of 2020 graduates to continue their education or help them navigate a very challenging job market.

The commencement will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug.21 on the West Kern Community College District YouTube channel.