Arrest made in one case

There were no serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash at Tenth and Kern Street Wednesday night.

Taft Police Sgt. Ray Buford said the victim told officers she was making a left turn from southbound Tenth to eastbound Kern on a green light when a large SUV going eastbound on Kern ran a red light and struck her car.

The driver and several passengers escaped serious injury in the crash, which took place about 8:55.

They were checked at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Kern Street, Buford said.

A similar accident took place there Saturday afternoon and blocked the intersection. Police later arrested a suspect for hit and run and drunk driving in connection with that accident.