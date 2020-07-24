The Sierra Sands Unified School District announced during an emergency session on Tuesday that schools will start the year with distance learning, but will start in-person learning once the county gets off the watchlist and stays off for 14 days.

“Until the county of Kern is removed from the monitoring list for at least 14 consecutive days, we are not permitted to hold on-campus or in-person classes,” Dave Ostash, SSUSD superintendent said.

The emergency session was scheduled after Governor Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines for school reopenings on Friday, July 17.

Kern County was put on Newsom’s watchlist on Saturday, July 18.

Ostash said that the district wanted to allow for more stability, hence the emergency session. The board discussed the resolution that was put forth, amending some of the wording as well as adding five ‘guiding principles’:

1. Follow the law and take all reasonable steps to follow all appropriate guidance

2. The health and safety of students and staff

3. Socialization and connection with students

4. Provide nutritional services for our students

5. Optimize our means of educating our students

The board clarified during the meeting that the guiding principles are in no specific order.

Once Kern County is removed from Newsom’s watchlist for two weeks, SSUSD will be allowed to hold in-person classes.

“That’s our goal. To get kids back into classrooms as safely as we can,” said board member Kurt Rockwell.

Sierra Sands has been considering a couple of options that were originally recommended by the California Department of Education in early June.

In June, SSUSD sent out multiple surveys in order to narrow down what modified learning methods would be best for its students.

“Having listened to our teachers, and our parents, and our students, we know there are a multitude of areas to grow Ostash said.

After the board approved the resolution, Ostash sent out a ParentSquare that echoed comments from the meeting.

“We hear you — and we have learned a lot from our initial implementation of distance learning. We recognize that there are many improvements required to assure the highest quality learning opportunity possible for all students, while we are temporarily utilizing distance learning as our instructional delivery,” he said.

A copy of the resolution as it was presented Tuesday is available online at SSUSD.org, and playback of the meeting can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdJ_mqFcfEPZjycr3DQ1OYQ/live.