A transient was arrested Friday morning for setting a campfire at an illegal campsite off of North Mt. Shasta Boulevard in the same spot two days in a row, the Mount Shasta Police Department said.

Michael Mathew Dickerson, age 53, whose last known address was in Lower Lake, Calif. was arrested July 24 and booked into Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

An officer had been flagged down by a citizen at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning, July 23 and was advised of the illegal fire, which was south of the Pacific Pride gas station, adjacent to N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard, in the wooded area by the railroad tracks.

“Upon arrival at the location, the officer observed an illegal campfire that was lit within a bunch of pine needles in an unsafe manner, underneath foliage, which could have spread to other vegetation,” MSPD said.

Officers, with the assistance of Mount Shasta Fire Department, extinguished the fire and a citation was issued to Dickerson, MSPD said.

On Friday morning, the same officer was out patrolling and observed smoke coming from the same area. Further investigation revealed Dickerson had set a campfire in the same area, in the same manner.

“Due to the repeat negligent nature and the risk these fires pose to the public, he was placed under arrest for recklessly starting a campfire on forested land,” MSPD said.

“With multiple fires going on, please keep this as a reminder to make sure to do your part and create a defensible space,” MSPD added. “Don't forget that all burn permits are suspended and all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris is prohibited.”