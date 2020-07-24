The Wildfire Early Notification Map provides a publically available, real-time map that shows fires as they happen across the United States. Zoom into your area, click on a fire, and the map brings up information about the blaze, such as its official name, size, percentage contained, cause and when the fire was detected.

Smell smoke? A new online, interactive map created by a group of volunteer mapping experts can show you where that smoke might be coming from.

The Wildfire Early Notification Map provides a publically available, real-time map that shows fires as they happen across the United States. Zoom into your area, click on a fire, and the map brings up information about the blaze, such as its official name, size, percentage contained, cause and when the fire was detected.

It works by bringing together information from public safety agencies, social media, fire cameras and radio traffic so people can get a full picture of fire incidents. It’s a “one stop shop” for finding information early during an incident, said Paul Doherty, director of technology and innovation for the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS Foundation (NAPSG), which created the map.

He stressed that map users should look to local agencies for potential evacuation information if the fire is near them.

“We are trying to guide (the public) toward official information – we are not the actual official information source,” Doherty said. “We always link to agency led information once it is identified – that's important. Local emergency management and law enforcement agencies share evacuation notices, road closures, and open shelters from their websites. That (information) can be hard to find and we are determined to provide a map that will help the public find the information they need based on where they are, or where their loved ones are.”

Some of the fires shown on the map are so small and remote, you may not have heard of them, even if they’re relatively close to your home. For example, a series of small lightning-caused fires between Gazelle and Callahan could be seen as little red flame icons on the map, each at .1 acres, on Friday afternoon.

Much of the information on the app is from the Department of the Interior’s Office of Wildland Fire’s “Integrated Reporting of Wildland Fire Information” – better known as IRWIN – software that allows data to be shared between applications so there’s a single data source for every incident.

Hundreds of different online systems play a role in managing incidents like wildfires, according to DOI.gov, and most were developed at different times for different federal or state agencies, so they don’t necessarily talk to one another. IRWIN allows that to happen.

This IRWIN data – which hasn’t been available to the general public until this season – has been coupled with the efforts of GIS Corp volunteers to result in this handy, user-friendly map.

“It’s the total package,” said Dr. Cassie Hansen, a Mount Shasta resident and professor at Johns Hopkins University who volunteers for through GIS Corp and helps provide information for the map.

After consulting it, Hansen commented on the smoke Mount Shasta residents were seeing in the air Friday afternoon.

“The smoke we’re smelling right now is from one of the points on the map,” said Hansen. “Based on the winds its likely from the large fires east of us.”

Hansen pointed out that there were “impressive electrical systems over the last few days that have contributed to the number of fires in this area. With increasing temperatures we will most likely see more (fires) pop up.”

Doherty said the organization started as “a group of friends who make maps in our day jobs, work with public safety agencies, and care about our communities – but now we want to formalize our approach and allow volunteers from across the US to contribute ... We've united efforts from three non-profit organizations: NAPSG Foundation, GISCorps and CEDR Digital.”

GIS Corp volunteers are distributed all around the country and have fire related backgrounds, said Hansen. They are broken up based on their physical locations and monitor fires in their geographic area.

The GIS Corp is involved in providing mapping support during disasters from hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires, Hansen said. “It’s an opportunity for those with mapping knowledge and fire background to get involved,” said Hansen.

This is her first season volunteering with GIS Corp.

“It is nice to see an NGO (non-governmental organization) take over these disaster mapping efforts,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded fire map folks while contributing to a larger effort.”

The map can be found here: https://napsg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6dc469279760492d802c7ba6db45ff0e