The owner of the shuttered Luke’s Yreka Drug agreed to a settlement of $200,000 on Tuesday to resolve allegations that the pharmacy committed multiple violations of the Controlled Substance’s Act’s strict recordkeeping requirements.

Lucas Walsh permanently closed the Yreka pharmacy in December of 2018, “and a key term of the settlement agreement included the pharmacy’s surrender of its DEA registration for cause,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.

When he closed the popular pharmacy in 2018, much to the community’s chagrin, Walsh told the Siskiyou Daily News he was doing so in part due to “increased regulations and decreased insurance reimbursements.” Those factors have been “getting noticeably worse over the past two years,” he said at the time.

In March of 2019, Walsh was honored by the Siskiyou Against Rx Addiction organization for his many contributions towards promoting opioid safety efforts in the county.

“The fight against opioid addiction and abuse along with maintaining patient safety takes many forms and requires everyone’s participation as we work together,” said Maggie Shepard, facilitator for SARA at the time. “Luke is one of those rare individuals who is always willing to go the extra mile to make positive things happen, be it installing a drug take back bin at the pharmacy or helping to educate the public.”

The July 28 settlement relates to a DEA administrative audit and inspection of the pharmacy in September 2016, during which the DEA identified more than 150 Controlled Substances Act violations, including failing to maintain the archived DEA-E-222 form for orders of controlled substances from a distributor, to properly document the quantity and/or date of controlled substances received from a distributor, and to conduct a complete and accurate biennial inventory, the release states.

Walsh’s business was incorporated as KJL Consultants Inc.

“To prevent diversion of opioids and other dangerous drugs and avoid harm to the public from abuse of these powerful substances, it is critical that all pharmacies, whether they be large national chains or small local stores like Luke’s, ensure that their drug transactions are properly documented, tracked and inventoried,” Scott said. “This settlement emphasizes the importance of proper and diligent recordkeeping and the significant penalties to pharmacies that fail to do so.”

“Failure to ensure proper record keeping and accurate inventories of controlled substances allows for potential diversion of powerful prescription drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge, Daniel Comeaux in the release. “DEA is committed to keeping our communities safe by holding companies like KJL accountable for such deficiencies.”

The settlement resulted from joint efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California and the DEA. It was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Trinka Ernce, according to the release, which also specifies that the claims resolved by the settlement are “allegations only.”