Domestic violence, assault, brandishing a weapon calls investigated

6:48 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:49 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:23 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Kern St/Green St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:54 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Church St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:02 Medical Aid

Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Assisted.

11:26 Brandishing Weapon

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Completed.

11:27 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Hillard St/A St. .Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:25 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Pl/Twenty Five Hill Rd, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:00 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Date St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:09 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:25 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:01 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Little Ceasar's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:22 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:22 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:35 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Subway Sandwich on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:12 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:25 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:32 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:20 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.