Kyler Robert

Delaney and Rodney Grant of Yreka welcomed a son, Kyler Robert Grant at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka on July 18, 2020.

Kyler weighed 9 pounds, 0.5 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

He joins big brother Isaiah, and big sisters Henlee and Sydnee.

Bridget Anne

Dave and Theo Johnson of Cheeseville were happy to introduce their new daughter, Bridget Anne Johnson, to the world on July 19, 2020. Bridget was born at 3:57 a.m., at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

Bridget joins big brothers Everett, age 4, and Ivan, age 2.