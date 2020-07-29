Ian Thomas Anderson, 33, who also briefly coached women’s soccer at Simpson University in 2018, is accused of child molestation, creating and possessing control of child pornography, false impersonation, contact with a minor with intent to commit sexual offense and two counts of sexual battery.

A former Mount Shasta youth soccer coach, Ian Thomas Anderson, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a minor during his arraignment last Friday at Shasta County Superior Court in Redding.

Anderson, 33, who also briefly coached women’s soccer at Simpson University in 2018, is accused of child molestation, creating and possessing control of child pornography, false impersonation, contact with a minor with intent to commit sexual offense and two counts of sexual battery.

He was arrested on June 18 but was released the next day after posting $50,000 bail, court records show.

Shasta County Deputy District Attorney Kasie Johnson said the case is still under "an open investigation" and declined to comment further.

Anderson's next court appearance will be on Sept. 10. He is scheduled to appear again on Sept. 15, according to Johnson.

Anderson faces up to four years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender if convicted, according to Shasta County Deputy District Attorney Sarah Murphy.

