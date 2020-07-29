As the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment approaches, it is ironic that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez should need to address Congress on the blatant contempt toward women pervasive in her male colleagues and our society at large. This situation represents 100 years of women squandering their power to change the power structure in America by continually endorsing misogynistic bigoted white men to be our leaders. With 51% of women voting for Democrats, why they couldn’t turn the nomination to any candidate other than Joe Biden (Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren, to name a few) is beyond me.

It is not too late for women to dismantle the good ol’ boy network of rich white males that have a strangle hold on power in American government. I challenge the women and minorities that represent a majority of voting Americans to assemble another choice that would appeal to intelligent American women and men alike (Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for example), get them on the ballot and vote for them in November.

“In a democracy, the people get the government they deserve.” If you think we deserve better than our current administration, prove it at the polls! Your vote can make a difference!

William Odegard

Mount Shasta