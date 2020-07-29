I was flying a sign in Mount Shasta by the laundromat to help raise money for my dog with cancer and these twin teenage boys came to talk to me and pet my dog. I think they said their names were Derrick and Dustin. They suggested a GoFundMe page and listened patiently while I explained my anxiety and technology issues. Without hesitation or judgement, they immediately pulled out a phone and helped me set one up right there: www.gofundme.com/f/dewey039s-cancer-fund .

Shout out to two upstanding young men. They did me a noble service.

Betta Neal

Mount Shasta