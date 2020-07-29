Richard Eugene Mitchell, born February 2, 1947, was most proud of his daughters, Aimee, Lisa, and Jennifer, and of his sobriety of 18 years.

He was funny, caring, raw, honest, strong, and sometimes grumpy, but you always knew where you stood with him. He loved his friends, family, playing games on his tablet, casinos when he could find one, and making people laugh. He gave back to those struggling with alcoholism by volunteering at multiple AA events and sharing his own path. He made a difference in this world for sure.

Richard lost his battle with leukemia on Thursday, July 16, passing away as he wanted: at home peacefully in his sleep. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Scott Bar, California.

Donations can be made in his honor to the Leukemia Foundation or to a local AA meeting. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.