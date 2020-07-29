Vernon Shuck passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at his home in Fort Jones. He was 89 years old.

Vernon was born December 1, 1930 in Merrill, Oregon to Charles “Victor” and Nora Shuck. Vernon served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1952. In 1954 he married Wanda in Reno, Nevada. He and Wanda lived in Merrill and The Dalles, Oregon before moving to Fort Jones, where they resided for over 53 years.

Vernon worked for Scott Valley Bank for many years, first at the Fort Jones Branch, and then as manager of the Etna Branch. He later sold real estate in the valley.

In retirement, Vernon and Wanda enjoyed spending their time working around their home and driving in the surrounding mountains where they met many friends along the way. They especially enjoyed their trips to Alaska. Vernon enjoyed visiting and had many life stories and hunting tales that he loved to share. He will be missed.

Vernon was preceded in death by Wanda in 2017. He is survived by daughter Debbie McCulley and her husband Tom; a son, Vic Shuck; daughter Sandie Hill and her husband Dennis; grandchildren Christi Boudro, Heather Robertson, Sara Reynolds, Sam Shuck, Amber Gephart, and Shelby Hill; and by several great-grandchildren and many longtime friends.

His wishes were for no services to be held. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences can be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.