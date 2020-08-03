The Stump Fire, burning in steep terrain in heavy timber in northeast Tehama County, grew over the past day to 275 acres Sunday.

The fire in the Lassen National Forest is burning near Highway 36 and Highway 172 on Doe Mountain in Tehama County.

The Stump Fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and was 40 acres but it had grown to 65 acres within an hour with a moderate rate of spread.

As of Sunday morning the fire was about 200 acres but grew to 275 acres during the day. There were no structures threatened.

There are seven air tankers, four helicopters, 10 engines, five crews, three water tenders, and three bulldozers battling the fire, the forest service said.

Here is a rundown of other fires burning in the North State:

Klamath National Forest lightning fires

Firefighters made progress battling 35 small lightning fires that started on the forest last week.

As of Sunday, 18 of the fires were extinguished and 14 are either controlled or contained.

Some additional resources that were brought in to help local firefighters are being released because fire activity is winding down, the Forest Service said.

The three fires that crews are still working toward containment are all on the Happy Camp/Oak Ranger District and as of Sunday were a total 74 acres:

The Little Soda Fire is 54 acres and 60% contained and is burning south of Beaver Creek Campground.

The 96 Fire, three miles of Horse Creek on Highway 96, is also 60% contained and is 9 acres.

The Doolittle Fire near Happy Camp is 11 acres and 95% contained.

Caldwell Fire

Firefighters made significant progress in getting containment line built around the Caldwell Fire that’s been burning in the Modoc National Forest since July 22, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday.

The fire was 94% contained and had burned 80,859 acres as of Sunday.

Control lines on all sides of the fire are holding, the Forest Service said. The southwest edge of the fire remains the most active.

“There are areas of (where) vegetation (hasn't burned) in the interior that may still ignite and show smoke,” a news release said.

Trees burn July 27, 2020, in the July Complex of fires via the Modoc National Forest Facebook page.

More warm and dry weather is expected this week, the Forest Service said.

The Caldwell Fire is the largest blaze in the July Complex of fires. The complex is about 30 miles northwest of Canby in the Modoc National Forest.

The other two fires in the July Complex, the Allen Fire and Dalton Fire, have been 100% contained. Combined, they burned about 2,400 acres.

The Medicine Lake recreation area and Lava Beds National Monument remained closed.

Gold Fire

The fire did not grow overnight and containment went up, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday morning

The fire has burned 22,634 acres is 95% contained.

All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Location: Highway 139 and County Road A-2, south of Adin, in northern Lassen County.

Start date: July 20

Cause: Under investigation

Damage: 13 structures destroyed, five structures damaged.

Injuries: 3

Hog Fire

The fire is holding at 9,564 acres with containment at 94% as of Monday.

Location: Hog Flat Reservoir, west of Susanville, in southern Lassen County

Start date: July 18

Cause: Under investigation

All evacuation orders have been lifted except for the Forest Service closures and restricted areas. For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lassen/home.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest lightning fires

A lightning storm that moved through the Shasta-Trinity Nationa Forest ignited several fires last week.

The fires in the Red Salmon Complex have grown to had grown to 2,643 acres and there is still no containment on the blazes, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest reported Sunday evening.

The fires northeast of Willow Creek are most active to the west toward Middle Fork of Red Cap Creek and is growing to the north toward toward the 10N01 Road at Salmon Summit.

Both fires are burning in steep, rugged terrain, with limited access.

Helicopters continue to assist ground crews.

