Hairdressers, barbers and some food sales and preparation will be allowable as home businesses under new rules unanimously approved July 28 by the Ridgecrest Planning Commission if the city council also agrees.

Hairdressers/barbers and businesses involving preparing or sale of food products were removed from a list of businesses not allowed to receive home occupancy permits, potentially opening the door to home hair salons and food businesses under certain conditions. The item gets kicked to city council for approval next.

If approved, new language in the code would allow a home barber or cosmetologist one chair or booth to be used by a manicurist, esthetician, electrologist or hair stylist or colorist. The amendment also adds a requirement that home businesses comply with county laws, in addition to city and state laws already mentioned. In addition, the amendment now specifies that the city council can revoke the permit if the planning director reports any persistent legal violations. Previous language noted regulations only, not laws.

The municipal code currently does not allow home occupancy permits for hairdressers/barbers for food preparation and/or sales.

The update took place because "the code is just old," said administrative analyst Heather Spurlock during the virtual meeting.

If passed the amendment would bring city regulations more in line with county and industry guidance, according to Spurlock. In addition, she added, the city has already been allowing the preparation of "cottage food," such as jams.

"The intent would be if the agency that regulates it allows it, staff is recommending that we would be more lenient and allow that," she said.

Home cosmetology businesses would be subject to the same rules and restrictions as larger salons during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"The same laws would apply. We're not allowing anything that is already restricted," Spurlock said.

Commissioner Bill Farris, Jr. suggested that perhaps the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce could notify business people such as cosmetologists to let them know they can now work at home with a permit. Farris added that if the commission could expedite the permitting process it would be helpful to these businesses in raising revenue.

"Cottage foods" such as canned jams are not necessarily sold onsite. If council approves the change, barbers and hairdressers working from home would have to abide by the same restrictions as other home businesses permitted under the municipal code, including restrictions on noise, traffic, hours of operation and so on.

There were no public comments on the item.