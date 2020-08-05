What do bike helmets, seat belts and zinc oxide sunblock have in common? They are all helpful and they all look uncool. These various items protect the wearer from harm while making him or her look, well, sort of foolish. Safety can look pretty awkward sometimes.

Our country has always associated recklessness with cool. Consider James Dean. Would he have been the icon he became without his untimely death in a car crash? It's there in every photo of him, the knowing look with the cigarette hanging out of his mouth. "Lung cancer won't get me," his smirk seems to imply, "I plan on wiping myself out sooner than that."

And what about Marilyn Monroe, who was found dead at 36 — 58 years ago to the day I am writing this? Marilyn was beautiful and funny but she herself summed up her allure as follows: "Yes, there was something special about me, and I knew what it was. I was the kind of girl they found dead in a hall bedroom with an empty bottle of sleeping pills in her hand,” she said.

An iconic example is Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine sucking on a cancer stick in Casablanca. Bogart was so cool not even World War II fazed him. Give him a steady supply of one-liners and smokes and Rick can roll with any amount of danger.

Just as it is impossible to picture James Dean or Bogie with a Nicorette patch or Marilyn at an NA meeting, it is difficult to imagine the American identity without a certain charming recklessness. But maybe it's time to try. Maybe it's time to rewrite our view that taking chances makes you look cool.

COVID-19 has challenged us in exactly that way. Fewer things can seem less "cool" than wearing a medical mask in public. It doesn't look remotely like something James Dean would do.

I think this fact — rather than convictions about personal freedom — accounts for many people refusing to mask up and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A recent study by Valerio Capraro from Middlesex University London and Hélène Barcelo from the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute in Berkeley, California found just that — that many American men in particular don’t wear masks because they think it’s “uncool.” Men are also less likely to wear masks than women — although some women forgo them also.

We need to challenge this attitude. People can quibble over the statistics, but it’s pretty obvious masks provide a barrier which helps slow transmission of this potentially deadly virus. While taking precautions during a pandemic is not cool; it is something more important. It is morally correct.

I am going to suggest something new. Let's not even try to make medical masks seem cool. This seems a difficult task, although maybe Lady Gaga could do it. Let's give ourselves a break. Let's just wear the masks and not worry about what we look like for once. Yes, we may feel silly but more of us will be around to laugh about it later.