Zoey Elizabeth

Jessica Easter and Christopher Hetzel of Redding are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Zoey Elizabeth Hetzel.

Zoey was born on July 28, 2020 at 2:45 a.m. with Shasta Midwives in attendance. Zoey weighed 7 pounds and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Zayden Braxx

Brandi Gerhardson and Ton Saechao of Redding announce the birth of their son, Zayden Braxx.

Zayden was born on August 3, 2020 at 4:50 a.m. at the Shasta Midwives Birth Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 21.05 inches. He joins big brother Maddox.