The city was awarded a $2,285,000 grant as well as low interest loans totaling approximately $7.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to replace 25,000 feet of troublesome and, in some cases, failing waterlines, as well as 40 new fire hydrants.

The City of Dunsmuir is the recipient of two federal grants totaling more than $6 million – money meant to reconstruct the Mott Airport’s runway and help upgrade the city’s aging water distribution system.

The city was awarded a $2,285,000 grant as well as low interest loans totaling approximately $7.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to replace 25,000 feet of troublesome and, in some cases, failing waterlines, as well as 40 new fire hydrants.

“This funding from USDA Rural Development will help bring modern, reliable water infrastructure to the City of Dunsmuir,” said Congressman Doug LaMalfa. “Improving the water distribution system will aid public health and safety and bring better fire protection to the area, as well as the convenience of tap water that people are accustomed to. I thank President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue for their focus on bettering infrastructure in rural America.”

Airport

The city received $3,200,611 from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct its taxiway and rehabilitate a runway, which is in “really poor shape,” said Dunsmuir’s city manager Todd Juhasz.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Support (CARES) Act.

“We are excited and now awaiting the award date,” said Juhasz, who added that the city has already contracted with a company to complete the work.

Because we’re now in the middle of fire season, work may be postponed; the Mott Airport is a place where firefighting aircraft are often staged.

The city-owned airport has been a point of contention between members of the city council for years. Dunsmuir’s Airport Enterprise Fund is in debt to the General Fund, Juhasz explained, and has fallen into disrepair.

An FAA grant received three years ago means that the city has an obligation to keep the airport up and running for at least 20 years.

Also receiving FAA grants are Red Bluff Municipal Airport in the amount of $113,110 to rehabilitate their taxiway and improve their pavement, and Rogers Field in Chester, to plan future pavement improvements, according to a press release from Congressman Doug LaMalfa.

“The coronavirus continues to affect our local economies, and travel has nearly halted, leaving our smaller, regional airports in a tough position to address issues with their infrastructure,” said LaMalfa. “I’m glad to see the CARES Act at work, providing additional resources to update taxiway, pavement, and runways at these three airports in our area. As a member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I’m pleased to see these FAA grants that will provide a welcome economic boost to our area. We need to upgrade our infrastructure to support reopening our economy and improve rural accessibility for local commerce and public safety.”