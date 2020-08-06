There will be no high school or youth sports this fall in Siskiyou County, or elsewhere in the state. New California health rules released this week do not allow for any high school or youth athletic competitions, tournaments or events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New California health rules released this week do not allow for any high school or youth athletic competitions, tournaments or events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the CIF announced last month that it would move fall and winter sports to 2021, the Northern Section released its own plan to get kids on the field as close to the regular calendar as possible.

Now, student-athletes and coaches are not allowed to engage in close-contact activities, and training can only occur with exercises and in areas where social distancing can be maintained, according to state health mandates released Monday.

The Northern Section's original plan called for high school athletic league committees to create their own health plans.

“The Northern Section CIF will not be able to conduct high school athletics until the CDPH changes these guidelines," the section said in a press release. “We hope to provide athletic opportunities once the CDPH has lifted the current restrictions.”

Etna High School Atheltic Director Tracy Dickinson was disppointed to hear the news. "It's really a bummer," she said. "We've been trying to make this work for the kids."

Dickinson said with COVID-19 levels low in Scott Valley compared to the rest of the state, there was hope that sports could continue. She said it will be tricky to play football and soccer in January and February because there could be snow on the ground. She hopes football could be held off until the spring.

Mount Shasta’s girls varsity basketball coach Kirk Andrus said he understands the dilemma.

"There is no real way to make basketball safe right now with the amount of droplets that players exchange during play," he said. "If CIF wanted to isolate us in a bubble at Disneyland, we would consider that, but otherwise basketball, with its necessary lack of protective gear, will be questionable until there is a vaccine."

Andrus said the plan to play in 2021 hurts small schools like Mount Shasta, where many athletes play three sports. Athletes will either have to choose between sports or try to participate in more than one sport at once.

“At least five of my returning varsity basketball players play softball," Andrus said. "Add other sports and the numbers go up. The tragedy is for the seniors, who are deprived of a traditional senior year and senior athletic seasons of sport. But all schools and athletes are in the same position, and the CIF is doing the best they can."

Mount Shasta High School Athletic Director Jerry Oldham agreed that having basketball, football and volleyball season at the same time will cause students to make tough choices. One positive, he said, is students who might otherwise not make a team may have a chance to play.

“It certainly affects schools like us that have a more limited amount of students," Oldham said.

Yreka High School varsity softball coach John Marquez said he feels bad for his team, but he’s cautiously optimistic that things will be OK enough to get on the diamond by spring.

Marquez said he understands that the goal is to keep everyone safe.

“It may not be the norm, but we have to understand we're not in the norm anymore," he said.

The Yreka Jr. Miners and the North Siskiyou Soccer League announced last month they would not have a season due to COVID-19.

Siskiyou American Legion baseball squeaked out a season before the state’s new guidelines were announced.