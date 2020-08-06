Recently retired from her College of the Siskiyous Director of Nursing role, Brownell has taken time to bring many new photos to the collection. While focusing on the beauty of Scott Valley, she will also present photos of other areas of Siskiyou County.

“Scott Valley through the Seasons” is the theme for the Marble Rim Gallery’s First Friday reception this Friday, Aug. 7, featuring the photographic art of Cora Brownell.

Brownell started out in life as a painter and illustrator and received two bachelor’s degrees in art from UC Berkeley, according to a press release from the gallery. About 15 years ago, she became inspired by the array of possibilities offered by digital photography, and she now enjoys capturing the splendor of the outdoors in Siskiyou County.

Brownell said she enjoys seeing natural beauty from the eye of an artist and capturing it into works of art.

“The communication that happens among us, artists and viewers, stimulates us deeply in lasting ways that are beyond words,” said Brownell.

Recently retired from her College of the Siskiyous Director of Nursing role, Brownell has taken time to bring many new photos to the collection. While focusing on the beauty of Scott Valley, she will also present photos of other areas of Siskiyou County.

Friday’s reception will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Masks and social distancing are required, in accordance with Siskiyou Public Health public safety measures.

Marble Rim Gallery, 11835 Main Street in Fort Jones, is open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call (530) 468-5442