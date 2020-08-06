Principal/Superintendent GingerLee Charles said that she and those at the school understand that “families have unique needs and situations.”

“We want to be prepared and know exactly what we are doing,” she said. “We understand it is not just a one size fits all situation. We are doing all we can to keep students safe.”

While things are still fluid and constantly changing, Grenada Elementary School plans to have students on campus this fall with a number of safety measures in place if parents choose this option.

Having kids learn from home is also an option for families who aren’t comfortable yet with face-to-face instruction.

Grenada Elementary serves more than 200 students from Transitional Kindergarten to eighth grade.

Charles said the school sent out a survey to discover many parents wanting their children back to school full time. Some families, Charles said, felt that distance learning was the best option, while others are still weighing their options.

“All are very concerned about educational gaps, mental health and socio-emotional needs of their children,” she said.

Grenada Elementary has released an opening plan overview for when school opens the end of August. A more detailed plan will be provided by next week and could always change. Charles said there is, of course, a possibility COVID-19 cases will increase in the State during the school year. This could cause schools to be required to close their campuses and go back to only online learning,

She said it helps that they did online learning from March to the end of school in June so they will be prepared if this occurs.

Parents can choose the option of their child being on campus full time with several safety strategies being implemented. The school will open at 8 a.m., and breakfast will be provided until 8:20 a.m.

Another option is an independent study. Independent Study packets will be sent home once parents have completed the survey formally requesting it. Independent study may include daily interactions with teachers, aides, and the class. Parents and guardians can discuss individual needs with classroom teachers. The school will individually inform those who select this option regarding a curriculum exchange schedule.

Each situation with kids and families at the school is unique, Charles said. With some families, both parents are working full time, while others have a good support base to rely on for childcare, while others do not. Some have a parent who can stay home with the children.

“Each situation, each decision, is a struggle for that family,” Charles said. “We want to provide what support we can and that means having flexibility and giving families options to choose from.”

Charles said that everyone has worked hard to have a good plan in place for the upcoming school year. She said it has helped that the school and district is small.

“Being small means that we know each and every child and family,” Charles said. “We know their needs and can respond to our school community more directly.”

Charles said that in these unprecedented times, the pressure is enormous to provide a safe and productive learning environment for students. And, she said, she worries about her students, faculty and parents and the community during this difficult time and for their safety.

“Every day I read articles and research to stay up on the current news and research in order to be better informed when making decisions,” Charles said. “That sounds like all I do is worry, but all of these thoughts are on every administrator’s mind right now. It impacts every decision that is made. We may not have the resources, expertise, and economy of scale available to larger schools and districts, but we also do not have that level of bureaucracy that can weigh down innovation.”

It helps, she said, to have a great team of educators at Grenada Elementary.

“We have worked hard to get where we are today as a school,” Charles said. “I cannot imagine navigating these challenging times without them. They are a dedicated group – from our school board, to our teachers, counselor, aides, office staff, cafeteria staff, bus/maintenance. I could not be more proud of them. These are challenging times, but we are here to ‘do the impossible.”

Charles said that she appreciates all of the collaboration with other administrators and the support provided by the Siskiyou Office of Education, especially Superintendent, Kermith Walters, Assistant Superintendent, Allan Carver and the rest of the staff at SCOE.

She expressed appreciation for the work that Carla Truttman has put into the SISKIYOU ED-CONNECT to provide professional collaboration and development for educators in Siskiyou.

All staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times, while all students in grades TK - 2 are encouraged, but not required to wear some sort of facial covering. All students in grades 3-8 are required to wear facial coverings. Students may remove masks once seated and facing forward under the explicit direction of supervising staff as long as all other safety strategies are implemented. The school will have masks available for anyone who needs them but encourage students to bring their own. In order to keep masks clean, the school recommend that students have at least six masks daily. A system will be in place for distributing, storing, collecting and cleaning all masks and shields that the district provides. All classes will be in strict cohort groups. Groups will not interact with each other or share common spaces with the exception of bus transportation and in a limited fashion during SAFE.

Families will screen students prior to leaving home in the morning. The district will provide specific information in regards to the screening. All students will have a temperature check prior to getting on the bus and/or entering the campus. Only the front gate will be open for entering campus. Students not riding the bus will be screened at this point. All staff will be screened daily for health and temperature. Any adult on campus will be screened, and the temperature is taken. This includes visits to the Main Office. A separate, isolated space will be provided for anyone exhibiting any symptoms.

In regards to ventilation, all rooms have HEPA filters in the HVAC units. Windows and/or doors will be opened to create cross ventilation whenever possible Staff is encouraged to conduct activities and lessons outside as long as students maintain distances from each other and at least 20 feet from any other cohort group. All rooms, restrooms, and buses will be cleaned and sanitized daily. All cleaning supplies meet CDC guidelines. UV disinfecting lamps will also be utilized.