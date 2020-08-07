Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market is joining markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 2-8. The voucher give-away is being held in response to the 14 million children nationwide who do not have enough food at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market started giving away $10 vouchers to children (up to 16 years of age) on Monday, Aug. 3 and will continue the program for the full month.

MSFM is donating 100 of the vouchers for kids, and those that were not given away this week will be available for the month of August or as long as the supply lasts.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like other small businesses — have had to scramble to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets adapted rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers, and the community.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Farmers markets are important for the community’s food and economic security,” says farmer Hollis Baldwin of Marble Mountain Farm in Happy Camp. “They create opportunities for local farmers, ranchers, food producers and crafters to sell healthy, high quality products direct to consumers in a safe, open-air venue, shortening the supply chain, decreasing risk to the vendor and customer and allowing local entrepreneurs to support themselves and their families. We love seeing everyone’s smiling eyes!”

Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market began in 1999 and currently hosts nine farmers and ranchers and seven food producers who sell a wide variety of products. As we move into the heart of the summer season, the list of agricultural products at the market includes peaches, melons, berries and tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, peppers, zucchini and squash, beets, several types of microgreens and lettuces, leeks, kale, chard, broccoli, onions and shallots, cucumbers, fresh ground flour, cabbage, herbs, flowers, plants, and mint. Also: eggs, lamb, pork, beef, chicken, and sausages.

This year, the MSFM management team and returning vendors spent many hours and incurred additional costs to re-design the market to protect health and safety and align with new regulations. The market was able to start the season on its original time schedule, and the customer count has been steady despite a mask requirement and need for social distancing, according to market manager Steve Gerace. He said, “It’s been encouraging to see how everyone involved has adapted to new protocols, and vendors have reported some above average market day sales. The market is also benefiting from the help provided by an expanded and dedicated crew of volunteers who have answered the call to assist.”

Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market is part of the Market Match program and matches up to $20 per market day for SNAP/EBT and WIC customers.

“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers.” says Ben Feldman, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization, and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get.”

Mount Shasta Farmers’ Market is an ag-centric certified farmers’ market featuring fresh produce, meats, flowers, herbs, high altitude heirloom plant starts, honey, and eggs grown in the Siskiyou region and offered directly from the growers. Open Mondays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. until Oct. 12 on E. Castle St. in downtown Mount Shasta, MSFM also offers locally prepared foods including artisan breads, Asian food, spring rolls, sauerkraut, Kombucha, handmade chocolate and more. We are proud to be a “founding member” of the California Alliance of Farmers Markets. MSFM is on Facebook and on the web at www.e-jedi.org/farmers-market/.