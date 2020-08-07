Editor’s note: This letter was sent by the Indian Wells Valley Economic Development Corporation to Supervisor Mick Gleason and the IWVGA.

Dear Chairman,

This letter is in regard to the pending decision by the IWV GA on whether or not to adopt a Basin Replenishment Fee that would fund the Groundwater Augmentation Project as described in the IWV GA “Groundwater Sustainability Plan” (GSP) and the “Engineer’s Report for the Adoption of a Basin Replenishment Fee” (Report).

The IWV Economic Development Corporation (IWV EDC) makes the following recommendation:

1. That the decision on fee implementation be deferred for at least one year. There is no pending urgency, so why not let our businesses and citizens have more time to recover?

2. That the content of both plans and the purpose, usage, and oversight of any fee instituted for the execution of these plans be clarified and communicated to the public.

3. The IWV GA change the name of the ‘Replenishment Fee’ to something that more accurately describes the purpose of the proposed fee.

The success of the IWV GA in achieving a sustainable groundwater position regarding the long-term viability of the IWV is critical to the economic growth of the Valley. Furthermore, it is the mission of the IWV Economic Development Corporation (IWV EDC) to foster such growth and improve our local quality of life.

First, we want to address the timing of the decision. The adoption of a Groundwater Replenishment Fee by itself will have a significant impact on the IWV’s economic development and this impact will be exacerbated even further if it is adopted at this point in time. Our residents and businesses, who will shoulder this proposed Fee, have been through major earthquakes and now the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both affect their health and risk their financial well-being and their quality of life. We question the IWV GA’s desire to proceed towards a decision which may further imperil the financial well-being of our Valley’s citizens and businesses. The phrase “The beatings will stop once morale improves” comes to mind. Based on our information we cannot determine what is driving the IWV GA’s timing of this decision. The current banter about the adoption of a fee has piqued public interest. We recommend the IWV GA clarify its messages and use this opportunity to communicate with the public. A delay would also allow the State time to review and approve the GSP. It is prudent to wait.

Second, the IWV EDC wants to be clear. We think it is paramount that we address our water issue. As an existential threat to our community it is a fundamental concern and the local Navy’s number one encroachment risk. The IWV EDC is an active participant working on this issue. There are no easy or cheap solutions to ‘our’ problem; and we seriously recognize that this is not just our problem, it is a State-level problem and a western regional problem. A permanent solution will have local elements but it must also have broader level elements. A permanent solution must be multifaceted, there are no silver bullets. The GSP recognizes this, but it places emphasis and priority on water importation. Other elements must also be pursued, elements like brackish water cleansing, recovery and reuse of water from the City’s treatment facility, and conservation. There also needs to be higher emphasis and activity on working State and regional level solutions.

Third, there is much confusion and misunderstanding of the purpose and ultimate use of the Replenishment Fee, which is primarily intended to support water importation to our basin. According to the “IWVGA Engineer’s Report for the Adoption of a Basin Replenishment Fee” the IWV annual water augmentation need is 5,000 Acre-Feet (AF) of water per year. According to the Report the Replenishment Fee will be used to purchase 5,000 AF of water, or one year’s need. The plan would be to store this water for future use as there is no infrastructure in place to move the water to the IWV. It will take more than $100M to build the transport infrastructure. The infrastructure part is phase 2 of the Groundwater Augmentation Project. The Report also indicates the proceeds from the Fee will be used to support the IWV GA administration, negotiation, and legal expenses incurred for the Augmentation Project. The Report concludes that the Fee will raise $52,800,000 in funds over a five-year period to support the purchase of this water to augment the replenishment in our basin. The discussion of this in the Report is confusing and misleading. In short, the Report indicates $52.8M is for 5,000 AF of water for future IWV use. By simple arithmetic this implies a cost of $10,560 per AF of water. If that cost is split over 5 years, then it seems we are buying 1,000 AF each year. We raised a question to the IWV GA to understand and reconcile the cost at $10,560 per AF with the Report’s claim of $2,112 per AF. The response was that the $52.8M is to “purchase a ‘permanent entitlement’ (sometimes referred to as a Table A Right) the purchase is a ‘one time’ cost which is roughly estimated to be $10.5K per needed AF (5000 needed x $10.5 per AF). In other words, you buy this ‘permanent entitlement’ you get it permanently and you do not

pay the purchase cost each year. The fee collects funds for this purchase over a five-year period and thus drops to roughly $2K per AF.” So, it appears the Fee purchases a permanent right to 5000 AF of water annually...it does not buy water as is inferred in the Report. This raises some new questions that we will pursue answers to via a separate correspondence.

The “Replenishment Fee” label itself is also misleading. ‘Replenishment’ means to restore a resource to a former level, in our case this implies water is in the IWV. According to the Report, it is a Fee that the IWV GA is using to either purchase 5,000 AF of water, or maybe a right to 5,000 AF annually. Since there is no means to transport the acquired water from its source to the IWV, it must be stored until we have such infrastructure, which, is Phase 2 of the Augmentation Plan. If adopted the Fee will be paid by the IWV’s water users, a strong majority of these are rate-payers of the IWV Water District. The Water District estimates of the average water bill will increase about $25.00 per month. As labeled this water bill increase is for water replenishment, but that is not accurate since it does not include the eventual cost of transport infrastructure. In the Report that cost (>$100M) is assumed to be covered by other means, particularly the State or federal government. If this assumption proves to be wrong the rate-payers may also end up with this bill to actually realize the replenishment of our basin. If adopted as constructed, the rate-payer will see a monthly water bill increase that is marketed inaccurately as the solution to our water problem. We recommend the IWV GA change the name ‘Replenishment Fee’ to something that more accurately describes the purpose of the Fee.

Lastly, the described use of the Fee is too narrow:

o The IWV GA is a real entity with real costs and no means to cover these. So, it is expected that there will be growing pressure to use some of the revenue from the Fee to cover these costs. We recommend the IWV GA face this fact and be honest about it.

o There is no provision to use the Fee to better understand the basic assumptions that were made in building the GSP. These include understanding the natural basin replenishment, state of the aquifer itself, and the actual annual pumping volume. Recently one of our Board members asked “How much do we have? How much do we need? And How do we know?” These questions need defendable answers.

o There are no provisions to use the Fee for other groundwater sustainment solutions e.g., how brackish water can reduce the need to import. Would it be better to use part of the Fee revenues to clean brackish water, which we have, versus import? This tradeoff has not been seriously explored. As an aside, as written, a groundwater extraction fee will be imposed on all water extracted from the basin. ‘All’ includes brackish water. If allowed to stand this imposition would unintentionally impair the pursuit of brackish water as a partial solution.

o There is a real cost of marketing to build a lasting solution. Work is needed to get the Navy to be more active and State of California, LA DWP, other water organizations will need to be pursued to build broad support for a lasting water solution. These costs need to be realized and planned for.

The bottom line here is that in the IWV EDC Boards opinion, these documents create confusion as to what the Fee will actually be used for and as a result there is a lot of misleading information being communicated. The GSP, nor the Report, offer any alternatives to importation or the fee structure and no public oversight of the usage of any fee is addressed.

In summary, the IWV EDC fully supports the IWV GA’s goal to realize a long-term, lasting solution to our water sustainment issue. The current discussion around the need, construction, use, and application of a ‘Replenishment Fee’ is confusing, complex, and unnecessarily abstruse. We offer these observations and recommendations in a constructive and supportive spirit to bring clarity to this discussion and to argue for opening the aperture of what constitutes a permanent solution. We stress the importance of going forward in a prudent manner. We ask you to seriously consider all our recommendations but strongly advise a delay to take the time to better prepare, develop clearer messaging, listen to the concerns of the public, and allow adequate time for the stress in the community to subside. The IWV EDC stands ready and willing to help.

Sincerely,

Scott M. O’Neil

Executive Director, IWV Economic Development Corporation