Dunsmuir High School, with its smaller student population, will open as normal next week.

High schools in Mount Shasta, Weed, McCloud and Happy Camp will begin the year with all students learning from home, while Dunsmuir High School is planning to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Wednesday.

Dunsmuir High School superintendent and principal Ray Kellar said their enrollment is small enough to allow for physical distancing in classrooms.

“If we had more students and weren’t able to comply with necessary protocols we may be in the same boat” as the Siskiyou Union High School District, Kellar said.

“Not a happy day,” said SUHSD trustee Gregg Gunkel Thursday at the conclusion of a three-hour meeting, during which board members approved a phased reopening plan and agreed the schools will begin the year on Aug. 24 in Phase 1, with campuses closed and all online instruction.

In order to move to Phase 2, which is a hybrid of online and in-person learning that opens campuses at half capacity, there must be no positive cases in the school community for a minimum of 14 days. This includes staff, students and families in a student’s household.

To move to Phase 3, or “back to normal,” there must be no new cases in Siskiyou County for a minimum of 30 consecutive days and a vaccine must be available and “widely distributed.”

Kellar said all of DHS’s approximately 60 students will be required to wear face coverings inside the building and staff has worked hard to prepare safety protocols for reopening.

About 20% of DHS students have opted for distance learning, Kellar said, and they’ll provide this curriculum for those who are uncomfortable learning in-person.

SUHSD superintendent Mike Matheson said this is one of the most difficult decisions he’s had to make in his career. He said it will be the focus of the district and its teachers to implement a “robust” online learning platform that will engage students. One of the main complaints from parents and students is that the quality of education in the spring was less than desirable.

The vote was 4-1, with Gunkel, James Berryman, Sunny Green, and Jana Blevins casting yes votes. Darin Quigley cast the sole dissenting vote, and Happy Camp trustee Kerri King was absent.

Trustee Jana Blevins said she’d like to reopen schools. “We might catch Covid, but for sure if we don’t get back to normal our economy and kids will for sure suffer,” she said.

“As a boardmember ... I have to split myself in half,” Blevins continued. “As much as I’d like to throw caution to the wind, the bottom line is liability. If we have even one lawsuit, we’re in big trouble.”

Because education is compulsory, parents can not simply sign a waiver that would release schools from COVID-19 responsibility, Matheson explained. A bill that would have protected school districts from coronavirus-related lawsuits died in the California Legislature this week, causing districts across the state to reconsider their reopening plans.

If a district were sued for a COVID-related case they would have to pay for their defense and settlement with no insurance protection.

Trustee James Berryman pointed to schools in Corinth, Mississippi, where in-person instruction began July 29. School has already been shut down after students and staff were infected.

Gunkel said unfortunately, sports are out of the district’s hands. The California Interscholastic Federation banned competition, tournaments and events indefinitely.

The schools can, however, hold training with exercises in areas where social distancing can be maintained, said MSHS principal Sati Shah.

‘Kids are getting nothing out of distance learning’

Several parents and students commented during the meeting to support face-to-face learning. Many said online learning isn’t optimal and others pointed to the important life skills that students cannot learn through a computer screen. Mental health of students was also noted as a reason to return to classrooms.

John Kennedy, the father of a MSHS senior, said benefits of face-to-face learning “far outweigh the risks,” especially with the relatively low case numbers in Siskiyou County. He said teachers should be considered essential workers.

Brandon Cordes, the father of a junior at WHS who also coaches Cougar football, said he supports a hybrid system with kids going back to classrooms 50% of the time “with the goal of getting back to normal eventually.”

He said parents being responsible for online learning will create a “sink or swim type of scenario” for kids without support. He also noted that sports are important for students’ mental health.

Spring Cohen, the mother of an incoming MSHS freshman and a Registered Nurse, supported students returning to classrooms. She pointed out the goal of the spring shutdown was to slow COVID-19’s curve, not to stop the pandemic. She said coronavirus will be around for a long time, and doesn’t believe that a vaccine is going to be “the miracle cure” that people hope it will be.

Carolyn Lopez, the mother of an incoming MSHS sophomore, worries that students will be affected by depression if they don’t return to classrooms and other activities, including sports. She said relationships between children and parents are stressed when they’re forced to enforce participation in online classes.

“Kids are getting nothing out of distance learning,” said Lopez. “It might as well not happen.”

“One thing we need to remember is that virus or not, these kids need to be prepared for life after high school,” said Leann Hoskins. “They will not be attending life online. Hands-on skills need to be taught so kids who don’t learn visually won’t be left behind. Life is a risk and we can’t hide from it.”

Several MSHS students, including Carter Castaneda, Julian Ramirez, Gaspar Rodriguez and Neeko Barnaby confirmed they have a difficult learning online.

Diane Oliver, a teacher at Happy Camp High School and Donna Chapman, a MSHS teacher, said teaching online is not easy.

Oliver said teaching Career and Technical Education is impossible online. She asked the district begin the year in Phase 3 with no restrictions in place.

‘The decision should be simple’

Other members of the public said they’re pleased the district is taking a cautious approach.

Parish Cross, who has an incoming freshman at MSHS, said the decision “should be simple” if science is followed.

Laurel Harkness said she’d be interested in a 100% distance learning option for her children. She said last year’s pilot was “successful and preferred,” and she’d like to have control over her family’s exposure to the virus.

Tim Shannon advocated for distance learning, at least through the first semester. He said getting high school students to take the virus seriously may be a challenge and worries that the risk may be normalized and lead to a cavalier attitude.

Martin Howell is the father of an incoming senior who “would like nothing more” than to return to the hallways of MSHS and be with her friends. However, he said the district needs to be smart about it. He said his biggest concern are the technical issues that go hand in hand with distance learning.

Melissa Moore read a statement from the local California Teachers Association who support the distance learning model. She said sporadically opening and closing the school wouldn’t be beneficial to students and it would be devastating to lose a staff member if their death could have been avoided.

Moore said teachers pledge to do what’s necessary to build an online learning program that’s “robust, rigorous.”

Happy Camp High School teacher Megan Hogue pointed out that teachers and staff members have died elsewhere in the U.S. after summer school or camp programs. While Siskiyou County has low numbers, said it could be because testing is so low.

“None of us know how this virus will affect us if we contract it,” said. “Even one death is too many ... we should err on side of caution.”

Weed High School teacher Melissa Ericcson said over the summer she said many community members, students and visitors disregarding safety protocols such as masks and social distancing.

“As a teacher I really miss my kids ... (and) seeing them everyday,” Ericcson said. “I worry about then and I know my colleagues feel the same way. We’d rather be in classroom with them ... we want to move back to old format but won’t be able to do that anytime soon.”

“I am concerned about the lackadaisical attitude in my community toward safeguards and about the virus,” said WHS teacher Rebekah Sluss. “I hope our positive numbers do not continue to increase but fear they will unless behaviors change in our city and county ... I would like to see this district be proactive and begin planning now for a robust distance learning program that many agree is inevitable. Otherwise, it will be a mad scramble again, just like in the spring.”

The SUHSD’s reopening plan can be found here.

Matheson’s full reopening presentation can be found here.