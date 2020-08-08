The Ridgecrest Lions Charity Foundation is holding “In Trust” funds for the “Sgt John Pinney” community pool project. The Ridgecrest Lions are strong believers that the kids/citizens of Ridgecrest should have a swimming pool and have taken multiple steps to ensure monies already donated will only be used to obtain that end. There are several other organizations that have already agreed to donate additional funds toward that end, once a plan is in place.

Please indulge me as I provide a short history:

You are probably aware that when the fundraising efforts began a 501(c)3 organization was needed to ensure all donations would go towards rebuilding a Community Pool, and that “Sgt. John Pinney” would remain memorialized. The Ridgecrest Lions stepped up to be that organization through our Charity Foundation. The Ridgecrest Lions Club have designated these funds as the “Pinney Pool Fund” and they are restricted for that use.

After the community built Pinney Pool, the pool and the land were deeded to the City of Ridgecrest. The idea being the city would operate and maintain the pool, for the community.

The reason for the delay in doing something (refurbish and/or open the pool) is that the City owns the pool. It was thought by some that the current pool could be “refurbished” by community labor and material donations, but the standards and codes have changed so dramatically that the Pool cannot be fixed in this manner. To put it more accurately, to satisfy all the requirements it is necessary to build a new “Sgt John Pinney Memorial” Community Pool.

The City Council has stated, and the Lions have no reason not to believe, that (depending on pool size and amenities) 3-5 million dollars will be required to build the pool. A recreation district was proposed, but failed due to poor wording of the proposal and a lack of Community trust. Our Lions Club has kept in communication with City Staff, and we believe a new pool will be built. We do not, at this time, have a definite timeline. Once the City does have a funding source, and a plan/contract is in place, the Lions will release the funds as the project begins.

Currently the Lions have $77,779.07 in a CD. The funds being held are a constant reminder to the City that the citizens of Ridgecrest, the Ridgecrest Lions Club, and the friends of John Pinney are very serious about this cause. As a Ridgecrest Lions and Community Goal, we believed approximately 10% of the $3 million can be raised locally and/or from outside Charitable Foundations. Occasionally, Pinney Pool donations from other organizations and groups have been raised and added to the current fund. The Ridgecrest Lions have already designated a percentage of our Annual Bingo fundraiser to Pinney Pool.

This is where we stand with Pinney Pool. We may not get movement from the Ridgecrest City Council until after the November elections, but the Lions Club is still raising funds and contributions will not go to waste nor shall it be “allocated” until a real plan and a contract is in place to build a new pool. Again, we believe it will become reality.

As a 501 (c) 3 organization we are required to use donated funds for the purpose they were given. A donor may change their mind, and if requested donated funds will be returned. If anyone wishes to receive their donation back, we understand. We firmly believe that rebuilding Pinney Pool will happen, the Lions just cannot guarantee when. We hope donors accept this explanation and will allow your contribution to remain in trust. For any possible future donations, we recommend you wait until the City of Ridgecrest moves ahead with a real plan to fund Pinney Pool.

With Great Respect,

President Lion Steven P. Morgan

Ridgecrest Lions Club