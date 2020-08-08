DUI arrest, several peace disturances

9:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Monarch Wireless 2, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.



9:22 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N. alley. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:37 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

9:40 Animal Control

Occurred on Third St. 905I. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:30 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Best Western Plus Taft Inn on S. Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

11:35 Animal Control

Occurred on Village Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:29 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Occurred at Artz Liquor & Deli on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:12 Out of Control Juvenile 2008070015

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Completed.

7:20 Found Property Report 2008070016

Occurred at Fastrip Food Store on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:43 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.



8:03 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:17 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Philippine St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:22 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:38 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at The Bank on North St. Disposition: Completed.

12:26 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Wood St/Hwy 33. Disposition: Arrest Made.

















