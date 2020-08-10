The IWV Water District Board is holding its regular meeting Monday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Public participation will be limited to online video conference calls. To join the meeting via video conference visit WEBEX.com, click join in the upper right-hand corner and input meeting information as directed.

For further instructions see https://help.webex.com/en-us/WBX77420/How-Do-I-Join-as-Guest-Using-Cisco-Webex-Meetings-Online) and read the directions under "to join as a guest." Meeting number is 126 814 3339 and password is Board.

On the agenda is a discussion of the July 16 Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority Meeting, updates from the July 23 special board workshop, update on earthquake repairs, and other items.

The closed session will contain discussion of several items of existing or potential litigation.