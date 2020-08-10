The Junior Livestock Auction will run this Friday to Sunday, is not open to the public, but it will be shown live online for those who are interested in purchasing an animal. The junior exhibitors will be at the fairgrounds but they’ll be following a number of safety guidelines. For more information and links to all the auctions go to sisqfair.com.

Kids and teens throughout Siskiyou County breathed a sigh of relief earlier this summer when it was announced that the junior livestock grading and auction were still on.

There were concerns the event would be called off when the Siskiyou Golden Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, the fair board and the Junior Livestock Auction Committee worked hard to make sure the junior livestock grading and auction would happen this year.

The event, which will run this Friday to Sunday, is not open to the public, but it will be shown live online for those who are interested in purchasing an animal. The junior exhibitors will be at the fairgrounds but they’ll be following a number of safety guidelines. For more information and links to all the auctions go to sisqfair.com.

The beef auction will be held Friday, Aug 14. Sheep, goats, rabbits, turkeys, chickens, and dairy heifers will be auctioned Aug. 15, and the hog auction is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Those taking part in the auction have spent a lot of time and money to show their animals.

“I’m really thankful we are able to show our animals this year,” said Oliva Hanna of the Scott Valley 4-H. “We have already spent so much time before things shut down getting our animals ready for auction. I know everyone’s excited to finally show and sell their animals.”

A student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, this is the10th and final year she will be able to participate in the junior auction. For the past five years, she has shown heifers and showed pigs in her previous five years.

“I’m just very grateful for the chance to take part in this one more time,” Hanna said.

Kendra Carlson, age 11 of Montague and Big Springs will show her 260-pound market hog named Dallie at the auction. This is her second year showing an animal and said she has enjoyed raising her hog and learning what it takes to take care of it and sell. Kendra, who also loves horses said that taking care of animals has become something she enjoys doing and is pleased she has the opportunity to be around them.

“I’m excited we’re able to sell the animals,” she said. “I’ve been working hard to be ready.”

Michelle Johnson is a 4-H leader in Fort Jones and has worked closely with the kids on the beef auction.

“The kids are really excited to be able to show off their projects,” Johnson said. “Raising beef animals for the fair takes a lot of time and effort. These kids have been working with their animals for months and it definitely shows.”

She expressed gratitude to the Siskiyou County Fair Board and the Junior Livestock Auction Committee for giving these kids the opportunity.

“To be able to show and auction these animals means so much,” Johnson said. “To be a part of this community is a real honor. Even with everything that is going on with businesses shutting down and people out of work, we are feeling so grateful for their support. It means a lot to us and we know how hard our community members have had to work and diversify to keep their incomes. It teaches us to persevere like they have.”

“Most kids have a years worth of work into their projects,” Johnson added.

This includes picking them out of the herd, designing their feed program, maintaining record books, and for heifers, using a calving ease bull for breeding.

“It is so important to have the auction this year because these projects were started long before the pandemic, and these kids have already invested a lot of time and money into it,” she added. “We are very proud of our Scott Valley beef.”

Amellia Nordquist, age 17 of Montague, has shown goats at the fair for several years and will bring her goat “Macho Dude” to the auction.

This year, she said she tried something different and purchased a goat from a new breeder and implemented a new feeding and training regimen.

“Once the coronavirus hit, I had to figure out whether or not to continue with my investment with the risk of losing it all due to not being able to show or auction, with everything getting canceled and everything up in the air,” she said. “I decided to take the risk since it is my last year, so to me, being able to show is everything.”

Amellia said she is “beyond excited for the auction.”

“I have put a lot of resources into Macho Dude and I look forward to seeing how well he does in auction and grading,” she said.

When asked what she has learned from this experience this year, Amellia said it is that “Life is full of challenges and you have to have faith and patience to make it through the hard times.

Brooke Bradford, 11 of Montague is raising a goat she named “Vincent Van Goat.”

“My support comes solely from my community and me being able to participate in this event,” Brooke said.

She said she can’t wait for this week.

“I am super excited it is where I can implement all of my hard work and hope that it pays off,” Brooke said.

She said that working with goats has taught her “that you need to be positive when working with your animal because they can feel when you are tense and that can affect the animal’s performance. For instance, if I am nervous and not having fun then my goat is more likely to tense up and start throwing his head and gets pushy and if I stay calm or even have a little fun with it he relaxes and does whatever I ask of him.”