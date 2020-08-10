BAKER — Three young people died in a fiery collision on Saturday when the minivan that they were riding in slammed into a big rig on Interstate 15 just north of Baker.

At approximately 7 p.m., a 32-year-old woman from San Francisco was driving a 2020 Chrysler minivan on northbound I-15 in an unknown lane and at a high rate of speed, the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow office said.

At that time, a 61-year-old man from Homer, La., was driving a Kenworth 3-Axle tractor-trailer in the No. 3 lane at approximately 25 mph and directly ahead of the minivan, the report said.

For reasons unknown, the driver of the minivan failed to observe her vehicle rapidly overtaking the rear of the tractor-trailer. The front of the minivan then hit the rear of the tractor-trailer, became wedged underneath it, and was immediately engulfed in flames, the CHP reported.

After the vehicles stopped, the driver of the minivan was able to get out of her vehicle. The driver of the tractor-trailer also got out of his vehicle and helped a 12-year-old boy escape the minivan.

The CHP said that a 35-year-old woman from San Francisco, a 16-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were able to get out of the minivan before it became fully engulfed in flames.

After San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters extinguished the blaze, two female passengers, aged 18 and 15, were found in the minivan and were pronounced dead. The 12-year-old boy who had been helped out of the minivan also died, the CHP said.

The driver and remaining passengers of the minivan were flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas and were treated for moderate to serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured, the report said.

On Monday, the condition of the minivan passengers was unknown.

As a result of the collision, all lanes of northbound I-15 were temporarily closed while fire personnel extinguished the flames from the minivan. There was also a long-term closure of the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes for the recovery of the involved vehicles.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at 760-255-5900.

