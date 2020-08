Arrest for possession of meth

8:33 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

9:20 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Completed.

9:29 Animal Control 2008100014

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:27 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Fourth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:46 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Sixth St/Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

11:51 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:13 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

2:26 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

2:29 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:49 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Sunset Ln. Disposition: Completed.

8:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:47 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Grevillea St/Harrison St, Ford City.Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol 2008100026

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:46 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Birch St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:47 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:53 Civil Matter

Occurred at Best Western Plus Taft Inn on S. Sixth St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

3:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:54 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:35 Trespassing 2008110008

Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Unfounded.