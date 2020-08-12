Dear Editor,

I read with great interest the recent letter by Sternberg about the failure of the Siskiyou Daily to reference experts who advise against wearing masks to try to reduce the continuing disastrous spread of the COVID-19 virus.

There are no such experts. There are certainly bogus outliers who contend that masks themselves might spread the virus.

There are also people who contend the world is flat and drinking bleach will cure Covid.

Never in the history of medicine ... never ... have trained and qualified, renowned experts agreed on any thing in such mass concert (with Dr. Fauci and all other world wide experts) about the proven medical fact that masks and distancing will reduce the spread of this virus.

Duncan Barr,

Mount Shasta