The races for Ridgecrest mayor and city council are nearing final lists of candidates, though any last-minute candidates must file today.

As of Tuesday, verified candidates for mayor are Eric Bruen, Lindsey Stephens, Christian West and Thomas Wiknich. Verified council candidates are Christian Aguirre, Kyle Blades, Steven Morgan and Solomon Rajaratnam. Bryan Motteshard's papers are submitted to the county to complete the verification process.

According to a news release from the city, Lori Acton has withdrawn her candidacy for city council. But Acton informed the DI Tuesday night that she had intended to withdraw her candidacy but changed her mind and intends to drop off her paperwork with Charlon Wednesday morning. Acton’s nomination papers would still have to be transmitted to the county and verified in order for her to run.

The filing period for non-incumbent candidates for mayor and city council in Ridgecrest ends today at 5:30 p.m. In the unlikely event anyone is interested in pulling papers at the last minute they are asked to contact City Clerk Ricca Charlon to set up an appointment to pull nomination papers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions City Hall is currently closed to the public.

The filing period for the offices of Mayor and City Council were extended beyond the initial Aug. 6 deadline because one or more incumbents failed to file nomination papers. The filing period for incumbents is now closed.

Any Ridgecrest resident, age 18 or older who is registered to vote in the City of Ridgecrest can file nomination papers. To file, or for more information, contact Ricca Charlon at 760-499-5002 or via email at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov.

The General Municipal Election is Nov. 3, 2020. For information on the election and to register to vote, visit http://elections.co.kern.ca.us/elections/, or call the Kern County offices at 800-452-8683.