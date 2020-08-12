Nothing will stop democracy in America, not even a global COVID-19 pandemic! Every eligible United States citizen will have the opportunity to vote in the November Presidential Election. The safety of Siskiyou County voters and election workers is of paramount importance, therefore, additional health precautions will be in effect. California voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. If a voter does not receive their ballot by Oct. 12, they should immediately contact our office at (530) 842-8084.

I urge voters to vote the ballot mailed to them and return it to the County Clerk’s Office. While election officials cannot control the postal service, there is the option to deliver your ballot to the County Clerk’s Office beginning Oct. 5 or to any polling place on Election Day. Voters can mail their ballot (no postage required) back to the County Clerk’s Office. It is a legal requirement that a mailed voted ballot envelope have a postmark showing no later than Tuesday, Nov. 3 (election day). The Postal Service advises voters should deposit their ballots in the mail no later than Oct. 27 to ensure that the envelope timely reaches the elections office.

It is a legal requirement that the signature on every returned voted ballot envelope be compared to the signature on the voter’s registration card. If a voter thinks that their signature has changed over time, they should contact the County Clerk’s Office at (530) 842-8084 or re-register online at RegistertoVote.ca.gov. The DMV signature may be utilized with online voter registration.

If additional services including accessible voting equipment or a replacement ballot are needed, Siskiyou County will provide polling places throughout the county for in-person voting opportunities. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you go to a polling place, you will be asked to wear a mask and you may have to wait in line.

The Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office, located at 510 N Main St, Yreka, is also open for voting beginning Monday, Oct. 5 through election day. All services are provided here so that voters can vote in person and beat the crowds.

Voters can track their ballot by requesting this service at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive automatic email, text or voice call notifications about their ballot. For the November election, all voters may request and receive a Remote Accessible Vote by Mail ballot. To request this service, voters should contact our office at (530) 842-8084.

If you have any questions or concerns about voting in Siskiyou County, please feel free to contact me at (530) 842-8084 or email laura@sisqvotes.org.

Bynum has 21 years of service in the County Clerk Office, and, since January 2019, has served as County Clerk-Registrar of Voters.