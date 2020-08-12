COVID-19 treatment

No credible doctor recommends hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. The "doctor" Donald Trump is now citing for claiming she cured coronavirus patients with the drug has also said that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches, that DNA from space aliens is used in modern medicine, that scientists are creating a vaccine to keep people from becoming religious and that our government is infested with reptilian space aliens.

This isn't about Trump. It's about saving American lives and there is no real evidence that hydroxychloroquine will do that — no matter what the president's "witch doctor" says.

John Young, Apple Valley

Two years of Apple Valley budget cuts

Back in early 2018, the Town of Apple Valley's annual audit revealed several areas of concern ("Audit addresses Apple Valley’s financial issues," Daily Press, March 10, 2018). Newly hired Town Manager Doug Robertson told the Daily Press he had asked each department "to come up with 10% reduction across the board," promising, "we will have a balanced budget for FY 18-19." Yet two years into Robertson's cost-cutting program, the town is asking for a tax increase to pay for budget deficits ("Town Council vote puts 1% sales tax increase on ballot in Apple Valley," Daily Press, July 29, 2020).

Before throwing good money after bad, voters should ask "What cost-cutting has the town implemented so far?"

Town spending in FY 2017-18 was 15% lower than FY 2016-17, so subsequent annual 10% cuts should have worked wonders. Instead, the town spent 10% MORE in FY 2018-19, and then a staggering 29% more in FY 2019-20. In other words, the town went from a "too high" budget of $51 million in FY 2017-18 to the FY 2019-20 $73 million spending level after two years of budget cuts. That's a 42% ($22 million) increase in just two years. Apple Valley residents who lived through the disastrous Marc Puckett years of rampant innumeracy will no doubt feel a sense of déjà vu.

It's worth remembering that many of those now in office have also promised to cut or stabilize our water rates should the town prevail in the eminent domain case against Liberty Utilities.

Every taxpayer in Apple Valley must vote against any increase in local taxes. Even when the town knows it is in financial difficulty, it spends yet more. Stop rewarding this behavior.

Greg Raven, Apple Valley

Election choice

Ballot choice: Republican or Democrat

Critical choice: Defenders or Defunders

Lynne Cole, Goodyear, Arizona

BLM

If BLM wants to protest, let them start in Chicago. If they want to do some good, let’s find out why Blacks are killing Blacks in Chicago.

James Kell, Victorville

More tax the rich

To borrow from a commercial, the GOP is apparently "nose blind" when it comes to smelling a raw deal. Does anyone recall Warren Buffet saying that his secretary pays more in taxes than he does? Maybe taxing the 1%ers at 90% is excessive, but 0% is downright criminal. There should be an area for agreement if the politicians would work at it. Consider why the president is trying so hard to keep his tax records a secret. Do you honestly think Elon musk is going to take his automobile production or space program to Sonora, Mexico, or that Jeff Bezos is moving his distribution empire to Canada?

Jerry Hutchinson, Apple Valley

To the voters of Apple Valley

Our Town Council politicians, through an apparent addiction to spending, have decided to save the people, by announcing a 1% sales tax increase be put on the November ballot.

They declare that if we the people don't give them the 1% that they will be forced to, in some form, curtail safety issues as well as services.

Mr. Robertson, at the last Council meeting, reminded the Council that even if approved by voters, this increase could not be designated for specific uses under state laws. Where will it go if we approve it? Directly into the general fund, where it will continue to be spent on their addiction to spending.

Perhaps another windmill? Perhaps another version of the Hilltop House? Perhaps another sewer plant addition that is non-operational like the one at Brewster? Perhaps to shore up a drooping water acquisition plan that, so far, has cost the town probably in excess of 9 million with that trial far from over and more (way more) costs to come?

I say no my fellow townsfolks, educate yourselves on the finances of your town and make the politicians responsible for their overspending addiction. Vote no this November on this 1% increase.

Bill Inger, Apple Valley

Want to join the conversation? Email your submissions of 300 words or fewer to letters@vvdailypress.com. Include your address and phone number for residency verification (these won’t be published). Put "Letter to the Editor" with a suggested headline in the subject field. All letters are subject to edits and rejection.