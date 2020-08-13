A building in Apple Valley that formerly housed a Lowe’s Home Improvement Center but has sat vacant for more than a decade finally has a new occupant.

Apple RV and Boat Storage recently announced it plans to open for business in September at the location near Town Hall, though an official date has not been released.

The company will provide indoor storage for RVs, boats, campers, cars, commercial vehicles and off-road toys inside the nearly 140,000-square-foot building.

Located on the northwest corner of Bass Hill Road and Dale Evans Parkway, the storage facility will staff an onsite resident manager, who will oversee the fully enclosed building, according to Joseph Michael — owner of Michael Development Corp. and managing member of Dale Evans 2012 LLC, which purchased the building from Lowe’s nearly eight years ago.

"The storage facility will have a dump station, tank for fresh water, an air compressor and propane refill station," Michael said. "We also plan on adding an RV and car wash."

Sixty-four surveillance cameras will monitor the property that will be accessed by staff and customers via an electronic gate.

Customers who pick up their vehicles or boats for travel will be able to park their cars for free at the storage facility while they’re away.

"We’ve received early positive feedback from people who currently store their RVs or boats down the hill. They can’t wait for Apple RV and Boat Storage to open," Apple Valley spokesman Orlando Acevedo said. "This will be a great addition to the High Desert and also for travelers who make their way through here."

The new storage business will also wipe away a sizable percentage of the town’s commercial vacancy rate, which Acevedo said has been skewed for the last decade due to the sheer size of the building.

Originally built in 2007, the Lowe’s store was designed to help anchor the Apple Valley Commons retail complex developed by Lewis Retail.

But the company abruptly shuttered the Lowe’s in November 2009 amid the Great Recession. Neither the town or Lewis Retail received notice, the Daily Press reported.

The move coincided with the closure of another Lowe’s in San Bernardino. In total, 166 employees were put out of work. At the time, a spokesperson for Lowe’s corporate said, "We just did not see a scenario that leads to profitability for either of the stores."

The building has sat vacant since. Michael said the slow economic recovery from the recession, coupled with the rise of e-commerce shopping, made it difficult to secure a retail tenant.

Michael and his company decided to go the route of RV storage after he said Walmart "backed out" of building its super center across the street from the property.

After years of litigation, the Town Council in 2017 adopted an initiative — which was initially passed by town voters but later nullified in court — that established the "Dale Evans Parkway Commercial Specific Plan," opening the door for Walmart to build.

"The ball of development has been in Walmart’s court for years, but they haven’t approached us," Town Councilman Art Bishop said Wednesday.

On Thursday, Acevedo said discussions with the site’s developer revealed that Walmart is keeping the location "but looking at changing their retail and logistics infrastructure to something that will be relevant for the next several decades with more and more retail occurring online."

"Walmart has cancelled or delayed other planned Supercenter locations and sold those properties," Acevedo said. "This property remains in their portfolio but off-market at this time which indicates Walmart may simply be in a holding pattern as they develop next generation locations that are responsive to the retail needs of the future."

Meanwhile, retired retail manager Marcus Cantrell, who lives in Hesperia, said the new storage facility could be home to his 32-foot-long Winnebago Minnie Winnie.

"We’re parking the RV in the front yard, but with all the crime that’s going around, I don’t feel it’s safe," Cantrell, 72, said. "I’d sleep better knowing that it’s in a safe place."

Andy Liscio, who parks his ski boat in his front yard, said he’s also thinking about storing his "summer toy" at the new storage facility.

"My wife hates that the boat takes up most of the front yard," said Liscio, 43, who lives in Apple Valley. "I’ve already replaced the cover on the boat three times because of wind and sun damage, and vandalism."

Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, or by email at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.