Abigail Paige

Jolen Stephens and Kenny Smith of Yreka, welcomed their daughter Abigail Paige Smith on August 2, 2020.

Abigail was born at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka at 9:57 p.m. she weighed 6.5 pounds, and measured at 18 inches in length. She joins her big brother, and two big sisters.

Jacob Jayce

Sarah Hanna and Matthew Zavala of Yreka welcomed a son, Jacob Jayce Zavala, at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka.

Liam Wayne

Burgundy Withem and Willie Daniels of Yreka welcomed a son, Liam Wayne Daniels, on July 27, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta.

Liam weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. He is welcomed by his big sister, Madison, as well as maternal grandmother Tina Withem of Yreka; grandparents Eric and Judy Withem of Sacramento; Elaine Sturm and Izzy Allmond of Yreka; and the late Wayne Daniels of Sacramento.

Maternal great-grandparents include Beverly and Robert Maddock of Yreka, and Michael Harris of Lake Shastina.