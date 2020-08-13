Doug LaMalfa has joined a group of GOP congressman around the country to introduce two bills that would outlaw taxpayer-funded sex-change treatments

North State representative Doug LaMalfa has joined a group of Republican congressman around the country to introduce two bills that would outlaw taxpayer-funded sex-change treatments, calling them a “political ideology.”

LaMalfa, R-Richvale, said he introduced two bills to counter a “growing push to normalize early and aggressive” medical treatments for children who identify as transgender.

“Both the Protecting Children from Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act aim to protect children and taxpayers from paying the high price of these unethical medical interventions,” LaMalfa said in a news release.

“As minors, children cannot vote, join the military, or open a bank account; it’s our job as society, and especially parents, to protect them from making life altering gender experimentation decisions that they may likely later regret,” he said.

LaMalfa said puberty-blocking hormones and cross-sex hormones can permanently damage childrens’ bodies, possibly causing cancer and permanent sterilization.

Transgender, LGBT advocates react to bills

But transgender and LGBT advocates say that to ban the procedures and public funding would put more childrens’ lives at risk.

“It’s been proven that it’s actually life saving for the children that do receive it (treatment). So reading the bill was just atrocious,” said Aiden Mares of Redding, who is transgender.

Mares, a spokesman for the NorCal OUTreach Project, said his treatments and surgeries were paid for with Medi-Cal and other public funded programs. NorCal OUTreach, based in Redding, provides support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

“So this actually really not only affects me but when reading the bill it’s truly terrifying, them going under the guise of trying to protect children when it’s been proven in multiple studies that the benefits outweigh any risks of puberty blockers,” Mares said. “And it has lowered the odds of a lifetime of suicidal ideation for children that do receive these treatments.”

There are benefits to undergoing hormone treatment for some children, the Mayo Clinic says on its website.

The American Psychiatry Association says people with “gender dysphoria” suffer discomfort or distress due to the difference between “experienced or expressed gender” and their sex assigned at birth

Children and adults with gender dysphoria can also suffer problems functioning, according to the psychiatric association. Gender dysphoria can begin as early as 2 to 4 years of age, the association says.

Undergoing treatment to change sexual identity can reduce depression and anxiety, improve social interactions and reduce thoughts or actions of self-harm, according to the Mayo Clinic.

When children undergo gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) treatment, it delays puberty. But once children stop the treatment, puberty resumes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Parents and children must show a need to undergo puberty-blocking treatment, the clinic says. Children must meet certain criteria to use the hormones, the clinic says.

Children must show a long-lasting and intense pattern of gender nonconformity or gender dysphoria that began or worsened at the start of puberty. And kids need to address “psychological, medical or social problems that could interfere with treatment,” according to the clinic.

Children also must provide informed consent, and “when a child hasn’t reached the age of medical consent, parents or other caretakers or guardians must consent to the treatment and support the adolescent through the treatment process,” the Mayo Clinic said.

LaMalfa, however, called the procedure “gender experimentation” and said it is part of a “political ideology rather than biological reality.” The two bills he introduced would make it a federal crime for doctors to perform the surgeries or prescribe the treatments to children, according to LaMalfa’s office.

The two bills are supported by the American College of Pediatricians, Christian Medical & Dental Associations and Family Watch International, according to LaMalfa’s office.

And the North State congressman has received plenty of support from other GOP congressmen from around the country.

“Children are precious and made in the image of God,” said Rick Allen, a Republican congressman from Georgia. “They are not experimental pawns and should never be subject to the unforeseen consequences of gender reassignment procedures.”

While some of LaMalfa’s fellow congressmen co-sponsored the legislation, his opponent for re-election, Audrey Denney, said she opposed outlawing sex-change treatments.

“There are almost no words to describe the anger and disgust I am feeling,” Denney, a Democrat, wrote in a recent Facebook post.

“While Rep. LaMalfa claims to be a small government libertarian, he has demonstrated once again that he is okay with the government intervening in and dictating personal medical decisions – as long as those decisions don’t align with his personal worldview,” Denney said.

