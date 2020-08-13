City councils in several south Siskiyou towns have the potential to look much different after Nov. 3, as several new candidates have thrown their hats in the election ring.

In Dunsmuir, incumbents Dave Keisler and Bruce Deutsch are being challenged by business owners Sandra Vaughan and Ahmet Tasci for two council seats. Dunsmuir’s treasurer, Mario Rubino, also has a challenger in children’s social worker Dena Marlatt.

In Mount Shasta, former longtime city councilor Tim Stearns is looking to reclaim his seat from incumbents Barbara Wagner and John Stackfleth. CPA Tessa Montgomery and retired legal assistant Betty Kreeger round out the five candidates for three council seats.

In Weed, incumbents Sue Tavalero and Bob Hall are being challenged by retired code enforcer Mark Mazzoni, towing business owner Brian Palmer, and Weed’s recently retired city manager Ron Stock.

School offices

The Weed Elementary School District has five candidates for three seats on its board of trustees. Incumbents Deborah Goltz and Garrett Greene will be challenged by caretaker Caleb Cordes, Derek Dewhurst and Ashley Cavalli, a business development specialist.

The Dunsmuir Joint Union High School District has three candidates for two seats. Incumbent Jean Rogers and Jeremiah LaRue, who was recently appointed to a seat, are being challenged by Mariella Hines.

Uncontested offices

Elections won’t be necessary for many local offices. The following are uncontested positions, according to information from the Siskiyou County Clerk’s office, updated Aug. 12.

• Dunsmuir Elementary School District: Will Newman and Ellen McArron

• Mount Shasta Elementary School District: Kay Scovill and Robert Winston

• Siskiyou Union High School District Area 1: Sunny Greene and Jana Blevins

• Siskiyou Union High School District Area 2: Gregg Gunkel

• Siskiyou Joint Community College Area 5: Kathleen Koon

Lake Shastina Community Services District: Normal MacIntosh and Carol Cupp

McCloud Community services District: Christine Richey, Michael Rorke

Weed Recreation and Parks District (short term): Veronica Rivera

Weed Recreation and Parks District (full term): Paula Rossetto is the only candidate for two seats

Uncontested city offices

Mount Shasta City Clerk: John Kennedy, Sr.

Mount Shasta City Treasurer: Rhonda Boss-Monaghan