San Bernardino County health officials on Thursday reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths.

The county has now confirmed 38,760 coronavirus cases and 558 virus-related deaths.

California announced Tuesday that it would begin adding additional coronavirus cases to its public record after state officials acknowledged a data problem in late July that resulted in nearly 300,000 records not appearing in its health system. A note on San Bernardino County's online COVID-19 dashboard notes that "recent" data "may not be accurate."

County officials on Thursday reported that 7,674 coronavirus diagnostic tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, exceeding its target of 3,288 tests a day.

The county currently has a 12.8% positivity rate, while the state's guidelines advise that each county should strive to have a positivity rate under 8%.

More than half of the county's cases are among people under the age of 40. The cases are broken down by age as follows, according to health officials:

2,338 (6%) cases are among people ages 0 to 141,892 (4.9%) cases are among people ages 15-198,920 (23%) cases are among people ages 20-297,418 (19.14%) cases are among people ages 30-396,457 (16.7%) cases are among people ages 40-495,665 (14.6%) cases are among people ages 50-593,395 (8.76%) cases are among people ages 60-692,640 (6.8%) cases are among people older than 70The ages for 34 cases (0.1%) are unknown

The county has not updated hospitalization numbers since Monday, when 30.5% of intensive care unit beds were still available and a total of 152 ICU coronavirus patients were receiving care within the county. As of Monday, 468 total coronavirus patients were hospitalized.

The county on Thursday projected that 30,944 patients have recovered, which totals about 80% of the total number of coronavirus patients.

Here is the list of confirmed cases and deaths in the High Desert as of Thursday. Numbers in parentheses show increases from the previous day:

Adelanto: 545 cases (+1), 14 deaths (+1)Apple Valley: 720 cases (+16), 6 deathsBaker: 10 casesBaldy Mesa: 1 case (-2)Barstow: 136 cases, 5 deathsDaggett: 1 caseHelendale: 38 cases (+1), 1 deathHesperia: 1,319 (+25), 13 deathsHinkley: 6 casesJoshua Tree: 44 cases (+4), 2 deathsLanders: 3 cases (-1), 1 deathLucerne Valley: 17 cases, 1 deathMorongo Valley: 18 casesNeedles: 36 casesNewberry Springs: 4 casesOak Hills: 153 cases (+4), 2 deathsOro Grande: 10 cases, 1 deathPhelan: 149 casesPiñon Hills: 44 cases (+2)Pioneertown: 1 caseTwentynine Palms: 30 casesTrona: 9 casesVictorville: 2,236 cases (+33), 18 deathsYermo: 8 casesYucca Valley: 157 cases (+19), 5 deathsTotal: 5,695 cases, 69 deaths

Here is the list of cases and deaths in the mountain communities:

Angelus Oaks: 2 casesBig Bear City: 29 casesBig Bear Lake: 41 casesBlue Jay: 9 cases, 1 deathCedar Glen: 4 casesCrestline: 55 cases, 3 deathsForest Falls: 3 casesRimforest: 1 caseRunning Springs: 21 casesSugarloaf: 10 casesTwin Peaks: 8 cases, 1 deathWrightwood: 17 casesTotal: 200 cases, 5 deaths

Laine Henry is an intern at The Desert Sun. You may reach him at laine.henry@desertsun.com.