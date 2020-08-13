San Bernardino County health officials on Thursday reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths.
The county has now confirmed 38,760 coronavirus cases and 558 virus-related deaths.
California announced Tuesday that it would begin adding additional coronavirus cases to its public record after state officials acknowledged a data problem in late July that resulted in nearly 300,000 records not appearing in its health system. A note on San Bernardino County's online COVID-19 dashboard notes that "recent" data "may not be accurate."
County officials on Thursday reported that 7,674 coronavirus diagnostic tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, exceeding its target of 3,288 tests a day.
The county currently has a 12.8% positivity rate, while the state's guidelines advise that each county should strive to have a positivity rate under 8%.
More than half of the county's cases are among people under the age of 40. The cases are broken down by age as follows, according to health officials:
2,338 (6%) cases are among people ages 0 to 14
1,892 (4.9%) cases are among people ages 15-19
8,920 (23%) cases are among people ages 20-29
7,418 (19.14%) cases are among people ages 30-39
6,457 (16.7%) cases are among people ages 40-49
5,665 (14.6%) cases are among people ages 50-59
3,395 (8.76%) cases are among people ages 60-69
2,640 (6.8%) cases are among people older than 70
The ages for 34 cases (0.1%) are unknown
The county has not updated hospitalization numbers since Monday, when 30.5% of intensive care unit beds were still available and a total of 152 ICU coronavirus patients were receiving care within the county. As of Monday, 468 total coronavirus patients were hospitalized.
The county on Thursday projected that 30,944 patients have recovered, which totals about 80% of the total number of coronavirus patients.
Here is the list of confirmed cases and deaths in the High Desert as of Thursday. Numbers in parentheses show increases from the previous day:
Adelanto: 545 cases (+1), 14 deaths (+1)
Apple Valley: 720 cases (+16), 6 deaths
Baker: 10 cases
Baldy Mesa: 1 case (-2)
Barstow: 136 cases, 5 deaths
Daggett: 1 case
Helendale: 38 cases (+1), 1 death
Hesperia: 1,319 (+25), 13 deaths
Hinkley: 6 cases
Joshua Tree: 44 cases (+4), 2 deaths
Landers: 3 cases (-1), 1 death
Lucerne Valley: 17 cases, 1 death
Morongo Valley: 18 cases
Needles: 36 cases
Newberry Springs: 4 cases
Oak Hills: 153 cases (+4), 2 deaths
Oro Grande: 10 cases, 1 death
Phelan: 149 cases
Piñon Hills: 44 cases (+2)
Pioneertown: 1 case
Twentynine Palms: 30 cases
Trona: 9 cases
Victorville: 2,236 cases (+33), 18 deaths
Yermo: 8 cases
Yucca Valley: 157 cases (+19), 5 deaths
Total: 5,695 cases, 69 deaths
Here is the list of cases and deaths in the mountain communities:
Angelus Oaks: 2 cases
Big Bear City: 29 cases
Big Bear Lake: 41 cases
Blue Jay: 9 cases, 1 death
Cedar Glen: 4 cases
Crestline: 55 cases, 3 deaths
Forest Falls: 3 cases
Rimforest: 1 case
Running Springs: 21 cases
Sugarloaf: 10 cases
Twin Peaks: 8 cases, 1 death
Wrightwood: 17 cases
Total: 200 cases, 5 deaths
Laine Henry is an intern at The Desert Sun. You may reach him at laine.henry@desertsun.com.